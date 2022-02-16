Tonganoxie Business Association has resumed weekly meetings.

TBA switched from weekly meetings to the first and third Fridays of each month, but the organization returned to weekly meeting frequency Friday.

The group meets at 8 a.m. each Friday at Village Venue at Fourth and Delaware streets in downtown Tonganoxie.

Anyone is welcome to attend and information on how to join can be found online at tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com.