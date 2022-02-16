Archive for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Tonganoxie Business Association meeting is every Friday

Tonganoxie Business Association unveils new stickers that encourage and remind residents to shop locally in Tonganoxie. TBA has made the stickers available for businesses and residents. For more information about how to get the stickers, email tonganoxiebusinessassociation@gmail.com.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

February 16, 2022

Tonganoxie Business Association has resumed weekly meetings.

TBA switched from weekly meetings to the first and third Fridays of each month, but the organization returned to weekly meeting frequency Friday.

The group meets at 8 a.m. each Friday at Village Venue at Fourth and Delaware streets in downtown Tonganoxie.

Anyone is welcome to attend and information on how to join can be found online at tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com.

