Tonganoxie High wrestlers will be looking to make it three straight team titles when it heads Saturday to Paola for a Class 4A regional.

The THS boys team continues its strong season. Currently ranked No. 2 in 4A by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association, THS won the Baldwin Invitational on Jan. 29 and the Frontier League title Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Eudora.

Tonganoxie finished the day with 197 points, as it outlasted Paola for the league crown. The Panthers scored 176 for second.

Braeden Moore (126), Noah Bailey (132), Grayson Sonntag (138), Colton Brusven (160), Tyler Pankey (170) and Hunter Benedict (220) led THS with individual titles.

In addition, Presley Herring (113) placed fourth, Grant Kelly sixth (145), Wyatt Harris third (195) and Cooper Jones fifth (285) for the Chieftains.

Now it’s on to the survive-and-advance portion of the schedule with Saturday’s regional. The top four finishers advance to state, which will be Feb. 25 and 26 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Other teams at Saturday’s regional are Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora , Holton, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Louisburg, Jeff West, Ottawa, Paola, Perry-Lecompton, Santa Fe Trail, Bishop Miege and Hayden.

TEAM SCORES