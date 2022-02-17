Today's news

Winter weather forces closings, delays in Tonganoxie

By Shawn Linenberger

February 17, 2022

Mother Nature delivered on the weather forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. There are various closings and delays.

Here's a listing of those updates:

CLOSED

• Tonganoxie City Hall

• Leavenworth County offices

• Flashbacks restaurant

DELAYS

• Downtown Drugstore opening at 11 a.m.

• Honey Creek Disposal waste and recycling services will be delayed a day. People who usually have trash pickup on Thursdays will have pickup Friday and normal Friday customers will have trash and recycling picked up Saturday this week.

• Parent-teacher conferences Thursday in Tonganoxie USD 464 are being rescheduled. No professional development Thursday for school district staff, either.

