Mother Nature delivered on the weather forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. There are various closings and delays.

Here's a listing of those updates:

CLOSED

• Tonganoxie City Hall

• Leavenworth County offices

• Flashbacks restaurant

DELAYS

• Downtown Drugstore opening at 11 a.m.

• Honey Creek Disposal waste and recycling services will be delayed a day. People who usually have trash pickup on Thursdays will have pickup Friday and normal Friday customers will have trash and recycling picked up Saturday this week.

• Parent-teacher conferences Thursday in Tonganoxie USD 464 are being rescheduled. No professional development Thursday for school district staff, either.