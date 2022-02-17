Today's news
Winter weather forces closings, delays in Tonganoxie
February 17, 2022
Mother Nature delivered on the weather forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. There are various closings and delays.
Here's a listing of those updates:
CLOSED
• Tonganoxie City Hall
• Leavenworth County offices
• Flashbacks restaurant
DELAYS
• Downtown Drugstore opening at 11 a.m.
• Honey Creek Disposal waste and recycling services will be delayed a day. People who usually have trash pickup on Thursdays will have pickup Friday and normal Friday customers will have trash and recycling picked up Saturday this week.
• Parent-teacher conferences Thursday in Tonganoxie USD 464 are being rescheduled. No professional development Thursday for school district staff, either.
