Tonganoxie High boys and girls basketball teams will try to find some momentum this week as they head into postseason play next week.

The THS boys are 10-8 on the season after dropping back-to-back games to teams with losing records.

Hayden routed Tonganoxie, 58-32, on Valentine’s Day in Topeka in a game that helped the Wildcats who are now 5-13.

THS hoped to get back on track against Frontier League foe Spring Hill (4-14) the next day, but the Broncos came into the Chieftains’ gymnasium and came away with a 55-54 victory.

That dropped Tonganoxie to 10-8 on the season entering the final week of the regular season.

Tonganoxie played Tuesday at Ottawa against a Cyclone team the Chieftains defeated early in the season. Ottawa was 4-13 coming into the game, which took place before The Mirror’s print deadline.

Tonganoxie then will take on Paola on Thursday on Senior Night at THS. The Panthers currently are the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket with a 12-6 record.

That game was supposed to take place this past Friday, but was postponed due to road conditions in the Paola area. There will just be varsity boys and girls games that night, with the girls at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.

There’s still an outside chance that Tonganoxie host throughout substate with the No. 4 seed, but it would need to win both of its remaining games and Wamego would need to lose its season finale. Atchison (10-7) and Holton (11-8) also are ahead of THS in the standings, so they also could prevent THS from moving up to that No. 4 line even if the Chieftains win both of their games.

If the postseason started today, Tonganoxie would be the No. 7 seed and take on No. 10 Baldwin (8-10), with the winner to likely face No. 2 Bishop Miege (14-5), which would play No. 15 Hayden (5-13).

Tonganoxie girls looking to end skid

The THS girls are trying to get back on the winning track. The squad had won three of four games, with the loss coming in double overtime, but the Chieftains have dropped four straight games, including Thursday’s 44-26 loss to Spring Hill. The Broncos are 12-6 and in 5A.

Tonganoxie had a rematch Tuesday at Ottawa with OHS. The Cyclones (8-9) escaped Tonganoxie with a 39-33 victory Jan. 7.

Paola is the No. 10 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket and is 11-7 heading into the final week of the regular season.

If the season ended as of publication, THS would be the No. 15 seed and would play at No. 2 Wamego (17-2) in the substate semifinals. Wamego defeated Tonganoxie earlier this season, 63-22, in the Tonganoxie Invitational quarterfinals.