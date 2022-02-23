FFA Week is being celebrated in Tonganoxie through Friday.

Feb. 19-25 is National FFA Week this year and the Tonganoxie High School chapter is having events throughout the week to celebrate.

Festivities started Saturday with the annual businessmen’s breakfast at the THS cafeteria.

There was no school Monday, but students still were busy with FFA activities.

Tuesday was Teacher Tuesday, so students were encouraged to dress like an agriculture teacher. It was also Thank a Teacher Day with doughnuts and FFA gifts in the ag classrooms, along with lunch with state officers.

Today is Drive Your Tractor to School Day and then Thursday will be T-Shirt Thursday, as students will wear FFA T-shirts. That evening, there will be an alumni auction, open house for the community and a 6 p.m. supper in the cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the open house and then the auction will be at 6:30 p.m.

Events will finish up Friday with the Western Farm Show.

On Monday, FFA members participated in the ECD Selection Day and Discussion Meet. Members compete with proficiency applications based on their SAEs and submit their applications to receive their State FFA Degrees. Chapter members also can run for district officer positions by completing the candidate process. Graham Foley and Dalton Regehr represented Tonganoxie FFA by running for district office. Dalton Regehr was slated for district office and will move on to the speech component at the District Banquet.



Tonganoxie also had six individuals compete in the Farm Bureau Discussion Meet. The team walked away with numerous medals and a second-place finish.

Completing State Degree submissions were Mary Caenen, Dalton Regehr, Rachael Kesinger, Garrett Walden, Cooper Jones, Emma Aufdemberge and Garrett Edwards.

For proficiency awards, Ryder Sparks was district winner for diversified ag replacement, while Sara Celeen, Emma Afdemberge and Anna Tochtrop were district runners-up. Celeen was runner-up for goat production placement, Aufdemberge was runner-up for beef production placement and Tochtrop runner-up for beef production entrepreneurship.

THS also placed second as a team at the Discussion Meet. Individually, Tochtrop placed fifth, Foley sixth, Regehr ninth and Caenen 10th.