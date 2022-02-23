Here’s a look at first-round draws for Tonganoxie High boys and girls wrestling, as well as McLouth High girls wrestling. THS will compete today and Thursday (girls) and Friday and Saturday (boys) at the 4A championships at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

The MHS girls will compete today and Thursday at the 4-1A championships at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina.

The THS boys have eight qualifiers, THS girls four and MHS girls two.

THS BOYS

• Braeden Moore, 126, soph. (31-4) vs. Braysen Salinas, soph., Ulysses (25-14)

• Noah Bailey, 132, soph. (30-9) vs. Tyren Emberson, fr., Rose Hill (21-16)

• Grayson Sonntag, 138, (35-1) vs. Nick Cruickshank, jr., Wamego (23-10)

• Colton Brusven, 160, soph. (31-9) vs. Andon Searles, sr., Labette County (17-11)

• Tyler Pankey, 170, soph. (24-4) vs. Andy Huynh, jr., Mulvane (27-8)

• Gabe Bailey, 182, sr. (26-3) vs. Matt Moore, sr., Frontenac (11-9)

• Wyatt Harris, 195, jr. (17-8) vs. Cody Hambleton, jr., Labette County (19-9)

• Hunter Benedict, 220, jr. (21-11) vs. JP Harris, jr., Scott City (15-11)

THS GIRLS

• Madison Daniels, 101, jr. (15-12) vs. Veronica Greene, soph., Cimarron (15-8)

• Taylor Lux, 109, sr. (27-10) vs. Hannah Seile, jr., Winfield (14-9)

• Grace Stean, 170, fr. (16-16) vs. Makyla Gore, soph., Eureka (27-7)

• Ana Tochtrop, 191, soph. (10-18) vs. Ava Thompson, sr., Pratt (32-0)

MCLOUTH GIRLS

• Leighanna Patz, 126, soph. (22-1) vs. Kaitlyn Tallent, fr., Norton (8-16)

• Raquel Manthe, 143, fr. (15-13) vs. Xavia Brenn, soph., Rawlins County (23-5)