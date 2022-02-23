The Tonganoxie High girls wrestling team has three state qualifiers who have advanced to Day 2, while one of McLouth’s two state qualifiers already is guaranteed a state medal Thursday at the Class 4-3-2-1A State Championships in Salina.

Tonganoxie’s Madison Daniels, Taylor Lux and Ana Tochtrop each went 1-1 Wednesday. All three will be competing in the consolation bracket Thursday.

Daniels, a THS junior, won her first-round match at 101 with a pin of Smoky Valley freshman Kenzie Crain (16-12). Daniels won by fall in the second period (3:04). She then suffered her first loss at state after one-loss Burlington senior MJ Huff (40-1) defeated Daniels by major decision, 16-2, in the quarterfinals.

Daniels now takes a 16-13 record into Day 2. She opens consolation bracket play against Burden-Central sophomore Allie Pippitt (10-10).

Lux, a senior, opened the tournament with a 7-4 victory against Winfield junior Hannah Seile (14-11). She then fell to Oakley junior Citori Bosserman (32-5) in the second period. Bosserman got the pin about halfway through the second period (2:55). Lux (28-11) opens Day 2 against Leon-Bluestem freshman Payton Burton (30-8).

Stean, like Daniels and Lux, won her first match and then fell in the quarterfinals.

The THS freshman defeated Eureka sophomore Makyla Gore (28-8) by fall in the first period (1:27) and then lost to Council Grove junior Jolie Ziegler 11 seconds into the match. Ziegler had lost just two matches heading into state. Stean, now 17-17, will take on Smoky Valley freshman Rylie Tolle in the consolation bracket.

All three wrestlers need to win twice Thursday to guarantee a state medal. The top six places earn medals at state.

Tochtrop was unable to advance to Day 2 after suffering two losses. Undefeated Pratt senior Ava Thompson pinned Tochtrop 13 seconds into the match in the opening round. Thompson, at 35-0, will go for a state title Thursday.

Thompson was knocked out in the consolation bracket after Girard sophomore Kara Pope won by fall in the second period (2:58). Tochtrop finished her sophomore season with a 10-20 record.

PATZ GOES 2-1, IN LINE FOR MEDAL FOR BULLDOGS

Leighanna Patz likely will become McLouth’s first state medalist for girls wrestling.

Boys and girls wrestling became varsity sports starting with the 2021-22 season and Patz has opened the program’s first year with a bang.

The sophomore was one victory away from a shot at a state title Thursday after winning her opening round and then advancing to the semifinals.

She defeated Norton Community freshman Kaitlyn Tallent (8-18) by fall in the second period (2:52) and then got past Augusta sophomore Jill High (23-3) in the quarterfinals with another pin in the second period (3:31).

Patz, who came into state with a 22-1 record, wasn’t able to knock off an undefeated opponent in the semifinals. Clay Center freshman Gabi Koppes (29-0) battled Path for more than five minutes, but Koppes eventually got the pin in the final period (5:11).

Three matches must play out Thursday before she’ll know her opponent in the consolation semifinals. With a win in that match, she has a shot at a third-place finish. If she loses her first match Thursday, she’ll wrestle for fifth place. Patz takes a 24-2 record into the second day of competition. She’ll face Columbus sophomore Madelyn Garcia (22-13), Colby sophomore Amanda Jaeger (25-5), Girard sophomore Hanna Bailey (23-5) or Hoisington senior Emily Lovett (28-8).

Raquel Manthe also opened the state championships with a victory, but a Pratt Greenback knocked her out of contention for a gold medal.

The MHS freshman defeated Arkansas City sophomore Xavia Brenn (23-7) by fall in the third period (5:03) of her first match, but then lost to Pratt senior Livia Swift (35-2).

Swift earned the pin late in the first period (1:51). She won another a third match Wednesday and will compete for a state title Thursday.

Manthe will take on Haven freshman Trista Rogers (15-11) in the consolation bracket. Manthe (16-14) needs two victories to ensure a medal.

PRATT LEADS STANDINGS AFTER A DAY

Pratt will take a commanding lead into Day 2.

The Greenbacks leads the field with 99 points. Prairie View is in second with 53 and Hoisington, which has 51.

PHS was runner-up to Baldwin last year in the smaller school division, as the Bulldogs won the 4-1A title with 54.5 points. Pratt was second with 49.

Tonganoxie is tied with Baldwin and Winfield for 37th with 10 points, while McLouth is 25th with 15 points.

Matches start at 9 a.m. Thursday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.