Tonganoxie has a state medalist again this season in girls wrestling.

Junior Madison Daniels won sixth place the Class 4-3-2-1A State Championships on Thursday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

After going 1-1 on the first day Wednesday, Daniels defeated Burden-Central sophomore Allie Pippitt (10-11) by a 9-1 major decision and then defeated Columbus sophomore Grace Noel (15-16) again by a 9-1 major decision in the 101-pound division.

That set up a match with Hoisington sophomore Sheena Gocela, who earned a quick pin against Daniels in the consolation semifinals. Gocela went on to take fourth and finished the season at 24-6.

Daniels faced El Dorado senior Elle Vinson in the fifth-place match. Vinson won that match by fall in the first period (0:51), which meant Daniels was bringing home a sixth-place medal.

Daniels finished up her junior campaign with an 18-15 record.

Taylor Lux also advanced to Thursday, but was knocked out after her first match of the day. The THS senior lost by fall in the second period (3:18) to Leon-Bluestem freshman Payton Burton at 109. Lux finished her career with a 28-12 record her senior year. She won individual Frontier League and regional titles before state. Daniels also won a league title after taking third at regionals.

Grace Stean, a THS freshman, went 1-1 on Thursday at 171. She defeated Smoky Valley freshman Rylie Tolle (17-10) by fall (2:27) and then lost to Oakley freshman Atavia Cain in the first period by fall (0:55). Stean finished the season at 18-18 with a second-place finish at regionals. Cain went on to take sixth and finish the year at 20-11.

Ana Tochtrop was Tonganoxie’s fourth state qualifier. She went 0-2 on Wednesday at 191.

Daniels picked up Tonganoxie’s third state medal overall in THS girls wrestling history. Holly Colvert won fourth place in the first year of girls wrestling as a varsity sport in 2019-20 and then placed second in 2020-21 for the Chieftains at 191.

Patz nabs 4th for McLouth at 126

Leighanna Patz is McLouth’s first state medalist for girls wrestling.

The MHS sophomore made it to the consolation finals in the 126-pound division after defeating Colby sophomore Amanda Jaeger by fall (2:13). In the consolation finals, Augusta sophomore Jill High turned the tables and pinned Patz (1:41), finishing with a bronze medal and 27-3 record. Patz defeated High in the championship bracket on Wednesday, but High won the rematch. Patz finished the season with a state medal and 25-3 record for the Bulldogs after finishing fourth.

Boys and girls wrestling became varsity sports starting with the 2021-22 season and Patz opened the program’s first year with a bang.

The sophomore was one victory away from a shot at a state title Thursday after winning her opening round and then advancing to the semifinals Wednesday.

She defeated Norton Community freshman Kaitlyn Tallent (8-18) by fall in the second period (2:52) and then got past High in the quarterfinals with another pin in the second period (3:31).

Patz, who came into state with a 22-1 record, wasn’t able to knock off an undefeated opponent in the semifinals. Clay Center freshman Gabi Koppes (29-0) battled Path for more than five minutes, but Koppes eventually got the pin in the final period (5:11).

Raquel Manthe also opened the state championships with a victory, but a Pratt Greenback knocked her out of contention for a gold medal.

The MHS freshman defeated Arkansas City sophomore Xavia Brenn (23-7) by fall in the third period (5:03) of her first match, but then lost to Pratt senior Livia Swift (35-2).

Swift earned the pin late in the first period (1:51). She won a third match Wednesday and will compete for a state title Thursday.

Manthe lost to Haven freshman Trista Rogers (15-11) in the consolation bracket Thursday by a 3-2 decision. Manthe went 1-2 at state and finished the season at 16-15.