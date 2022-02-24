A raffle benefiting Tonganoxie High School after-prom festivities will take place during halftime of the Paola-Tonganoxie boys basketball game Thursday at THS.

The raffle originally was scheduled to take place during Senior Night this past Friday, but the THS basketball games were rescheduled for this Thursday.

Raffle tickets can be purchased between the start of the girls varsity game at 5 p.m. and the start of halftime of the boys varsity game. The boys game starts around 6:30 p.m. Tickets also can be purchased in advance.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

Some of the prizes to be raffled are three $100 Cabela’s gift cards from Remco Demolition, an overnight stay from Great Wolf Lodge, pizza for a year from Gambino’s Pizza, a Yeti backpack cooler from Midwest Chiropractic Center and an Apple AirPod Pro and JBL Charge 5 portable speaker from Physical Therapy Solutions. Dr. Jeremy Robbins, DDS, is donating a $150 Schools gift card and Geiger Ready-Mix a Yeti cooler. Falcon Lakes Golf Course, meanwhile, is donating a round of golf for four with cart.

For advance ticket purchases, contact Lorelei Sunderland at 816-590-2398 or Kaija Baldock at 913-302-4174.