Substate pairings announced: Tonganoxie High girls open on road, boys at home
February 26, 2022
Substate basketball pairings have been announced and the Tonganoxie High boys team will be at home for the semifinals, while the girls team will take on a familiar foe in the first round.
The THS boys are the No. 6 team in the Class 4A East Bracket and will take on No. 11 Parsons at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will face No. 14 Chanute (6-14) or No. 3 Paola (13-7). The Chieftains (12-8) would host the substate finals if they advanced and Chanute upset Paola. If PHS wins, Tonganoxie and Paola would have a rematch of Thursday’s regular-season finale at THS. Tonganoxie won, 39-36 in an overtime nailbiter.
The Tonganoxie girls are the No. 15 seed in the East Bracket and will take on No. 2 Wamego at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wamego. The team’s played earlier this season in the Tonganoxie Invitational. Wamego won that game, 63-22. THS takes a 6-14 record into the postseason, while the Red Raiders are 18-2. No. 7 Holton (13-7) hosts No. 10 Independence (12-8) in the other substate semifinal. The winners will play Friday.
McLouth boys lose play-in game
The McLouth High boys lost a Class 2A play-in game Saturday afternoon at Oskaloosa. The No. 8 Bears defeated the No. 9 Bulldogs in a Valley Falls Substate play-in game. MHS finished the season 0-20.
Oskaloosa (3-18) takes on No. 1 Valley Falls (20-0) in the substate quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at VFHS.
The MHS girls are the No. 7 seed in that substate and will play at 7 p.m. Monday at No. 2 Atchison County (16-4). McLouth finished the regular season 7-12.
