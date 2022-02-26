Substate basketball pairings have been announced and the Tonganoxie High boys team will be at home for the semifinals, while the girls team will take on a familiar foe in the first round.

The THS boys are the No. 6 team in the Class 4A East Bracket and will take on No. 11 Parsons at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will face No. 14 Chanute (6-14) or No. 3 Paola (13-7). The Chieftains (12-8) would host the substate finals if they advanced and Chanute upset Paola. If PHS wins, Tonganoxie and Paola would have a rematch of Thursday’s regular-season finale at THS. Tonganoxie won, 39-36 in an overtime nailbiter.

The Tonganoxie girls are the No. 15 seed in the East Bracket and will take on No. 2 Wamego at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wamego. The team’s played earlier this season in the Tonganoxie Invitational. Wamego won that game, 63-22. THS takes a 6-14 record into the postseason, while the Red Raiders are 18-2. No. 7 Holton (13-7) hosts No. 10 Independence (12-8) in the other substate semifinal. The winners will play Friday.

McLouth boys lose play-in game

The McLouth High boys lost a Class 2A play-in game Saturday afternoon at Oskaloosa. The No. 8 Bears defeated the No. 9 Bulldogs in a Valley Falls Substate play-in game. MHS finished the season 0-20.

Oskaloosa (3-18) takes on No. 1 Valley Falls (20-0) in the substate quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at VFHS.

The MHS girls are the No. 7 seed in that substate and will play at 7 p.m. Monday at No. 2 Atchison County (16-4). McLouth finished the regular season 7-12.