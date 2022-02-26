Tonganoxie High has a team title in boys wrestling.

The Chieftains won the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships on Satruday night at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina.

THS had one individual title with senior Gabe Bailey's finals match victory in the 182-pound division.

Sophomore Noah Bailey placed second at 132, senior Grayson Sonntag second at 138 and sophomore Tyler Pankey second at 170.

Sophomore Braeden Moore placed third at 126, as did Colton Brusven at 160.

Wyatt Harris and Hunter Benedict made it a complete-team advance to Day 2, but both THS juniors were eliminated in the consolation bracket.

Tonganoxie stood atop the team standings after Friday's matches and maintainted its lead on Saturday. THS finished with 136 points with eight qualifiers, while Augusta was runner-up with 127.5. The Orioles had 11 wrestlers at state.

Andale, the defending state champions, flipped spots with Tonganoxie in 2022. AHS' seven wrestlers finished in third with 111 points, while Rose Hill placed fourth (105 with 7) and Chanute fifth (78 with 10)

Andale won last year's championship with 115.5 points, while Tonganoxie was third with 82.5.

Saturday's title also marked the school's second team title in athletics and first in 30 years. The 1991 THS boys cross country team previously was the lone Tonganoxie team to hoist at state championship trophy.

Fans can welcome the team home later tonight. The team bus will come down Fourth Street when it arrives from Salina and then head toward the fieldhouse near Beatty Field. Fans can wave along the route or welcome them home at the fieldhouse.

The team is expected to arrive around 10 p.m.