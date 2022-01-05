Council Member Loralee Stevens was sworn in for another term during Monday’s Tonganoxie City Council meeting.

Stevens and fellow Council Members Rocky Himpel and Chris Donnelly won re-election in 2021. Himpel was sworn in during the Dec. 20 council meeting, as he would not be in attendance for Monday’s meeting.

Donnelly also was absent from Monday’s meeting, so his official swearing in will need to be at the next meeting, which will be 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at City Council Chambers. Meetings normally are the first and third Monday of each month, but the next meeting will be on a Tuesday, as Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 17.

All three council members’ terms will expire in January 2026. Donnelly, Himpel and Stevens all won re-election this past November, with terms officially ending the second Monday in January following the November election under current election statutes.

Terms of the city’s other two council members, Jake Dale and Jennifer McCutchen, will expire in January 2024, the same time as Mayor David Frese’s term.

Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting canceled

Tonganoxie Planning Commission’s January meeting has been canceled.

The seven-member planning commission normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.

Current members on the planning commission board are Monica Gee, Howard Brewington, Angela Schultz, Meagan Vestal, John Kirk, Amanda Horner and Patti Bitler.

The next regular planning commission meeting is Feb. 3 at council chambers.