Tonganoxie and McLouth teams are resuming their winter sports schedules now that winter break has concluded.

Tonganoxie High boys basketball, which is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play, opened the 2022 portion of the schedule with a home game against Baldwin on Tuesday. The game took place after The Mirror’s print deadline, but the game marked the first of four straight conference games before the Tonganoxie Invitational starts Jan. 17.

Baldwin was 4-1 entering the matchup. Tonganoxie then has Ottawa (0-4) on Friday and then Piper (4-3) on Tuesday and Spring Hill (0-4) on Jan. 14.

THS got off to its best start in several years at 4-0, but is looking to get back in the win column after dropping two straight.

THS girls basketball was 2-3 entering Tuesday’s game against Baldwin. The Bulldogs also entered new year with a 2-3 record.

Like the boys team, Tonganoxie takes on Ottawa (3-1) on Jan. 7 at home in another Frontier League clash.

The girls team’s schedule mirror’s the boys team with four straight conference games before the Tonganoxie Invitational. The Chieftains also take on Piper (1-5) Jan. 11, and Spring Hill (3-2) Jan. 14.

Tonganoxie High wrestling embarking on big road trips

The Tonganoxie High boys wrestling team is back in action in the new year when the team competes Friday and Saturday at an invitational in Jenks High School in Tulsa, Okla.

The trip to the Sooner State will be nearly a 4.5-hour drive.

THS then is closer to home Jan. 14-15 when the Chieftains compete in the Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood.

Teams there with BLHS and Tonganoxie are Underwood, Rock Creek, Glenwood, Turner, Abilene, Rossville, Santa Fe Trail, Rose Hill, Wichita’s Bishop Carroll, Frontenac, Anderson County, Junction City, Prairie View, Pittsburg, Fort Scott, Blue Valley, JC Harmon, St. James Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas, Columbus, Lansing, Gardner Edgerton, Ottawa, Chapman, Eudora, Lawrence, Paola, Shawnee Mission East, Mill Valley, Piper, Baldwin, Bonner Springs and De Soto.

The boys team then travels out of state again to Iowa for a tournament Jan. 21-22 in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Other tuneups before regionals will be the Baldwin meet Jan. 29 and the Frontier League meet Feb. 9 at Eudora against fellow conference teams: Baldwin, Bonner Springs, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Piper, Spring Hill and Eudora.

From there, it’s on to regionals Feb. 18-19 at Paola.

The Tonganoxie High girls team, meanwhile, will be back in action Saturday with a big tournament of it own several hours away from THS.

The girls will compete in a meet that day at Dodge City in an invitational that features many teams from the Kansas City metro area as well at the Western Kansas high school. Dodge City is roughly five hours away from Tonganoxie.

Other teams slated for the Dodge City invitational are Blue Valley Southwest, Rockhurst, Shawnee Heights, Blue Valley, De Soto, Washburn Rural, St. James Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas, Lee’s Summit West, Grandview, Emporia, Paola, Shawnee Mission East, Bonner Springs, Mill Valley, Baldwin, Olathe West and Spring Hill.

The THS girls also have tournaments Jan. 22 at Council Grove and Jan. 25 at Louisburg before heading Jan. 29 to the Washburn Rural invite near Topeka. Other team coming to that invitational are Blue Valley, Gardner-Edgerton, Olathe East, Olathe South, Olathe West, and Shawnee Mission West.

Regionals will be Feb. 11-12 back in Baldwin.

McLouth teams back in action this week

McLouth High boys and girls basketball, as well as the MHS boys and girls wrestling teams, resume their schedules this week.

The MHS boys (1-4 overall and 1-4 in Northeast Kansas League play) hosted Horton (0-4 and 0-4) on Tuesday, while the MHS girls (2-3 and 2-3) also played Horton (1-3 and 1-3) on Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline.

Both teams next play Friday at Jackson Heights near Holton. The Cobra boys were 1-4 and 1-3 entering the new year, while the Cobra girls were 5-0 and 4-0 entering 2022.

As for the MHS wrestling teams, the girls wrestle Friday at Seaman High in Topeka and then on Saturday are at the Rossville Invitational alongside the MHS boys team.