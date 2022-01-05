Archive for Wednesday, January 5, 2022
TPAC will be entrance for games at Tonganoxie High gymnasium as next construction phase begins
January 5, 2022
Barriers and fencing already are up around the Tonganoxie High School east campus as construction workers prepare for the next phase of renovations on the campus — the wellness wing and commons area (new gymnasium).
Fans entering the school for games and matches at the THS east gymnasium now will use the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center entrance as the primary entrance.
