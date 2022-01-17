Today's news
Tonganoxie Invitational Basketball Tournament History at a glance
January 17, 2022
Editor’s note: Local sports historian Jeff Hughes continues to compile all-time results from area teams and leagues. He started with football and has continued with boys basketball. Here are boys capsules thanks to his research, along with a rundown of girls championship scores since the girls tournament started in 2005.
TOURNAMENT HISTORY
BOYS TOURNEY
BONNER SPRINGS BRAVES
First appearance: 1970
Overall appearance: 37th
Overall record: 73-35
Number of titles overall: 11
Last tournament title: 2019
Oh by the way: Bonner has the most tournament appearances by one school and most overall titles for one school (11) and last won it back in 2019
DE SOTO WILDCATS
First appearance: 1962
Overall appearance: 18th
Overall record: 28-21
Number of titles overall: 4
Last tournament title: 2021
EUDORA CARDINALS
First appearance: 1961
Overall appearance: 31st
Overall record: 54-35
Number of titles overall: 8
Last tournament title: 2018
HOLTON WILDCATS
First appearance: 1960
Overall appearance: 21st
Overall record: 25-33
Number of titles overall: 0
Last tournament title: Though Holton has never won the Tonganoxie Invitational, the Wildcats were runnner-up twice, in 2011 and 2021.
JEFF WEST TIGERS
First appearance: 1986
Overall appearance: 21st
Overall record: 19-41
Number of titles overall: 0
Last tournament title: The Tigers haven’t won a title, but finished second in 2006.
METRO ACADEMY MAVERICKS
First appearance: 2004
Overall appearance: eighth
Overall record: 9-12
Number of titles overall: 0
Last tournament title: The Mavericks have no Tonganoxie tourney titles, but they did play in the 2020 finals.
TONGANOXIE CHIEFTAINS
First appearance: 1956
Overall appearance: 63rd
Overall record: 95-86
Number of titles overall: 7
Last tournament title: 1994. THS last played in the finals of its own tournament in 2010.
WAMEGO RED RAIDERS
First appearance: 1964
Overall appearance: 24th
Overall record: 47-23
Number of titles overall: 5
Last tournament title: 1976
GIRLS TOURNEY
Tonganoxie won the first girls Tonganoxie Invitational in 2005. Silver Lake has the most tournament titles with five. Here’s a look back at title games:
CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
2021
Wamego 36, De Soto 35
2020
Eudora 57. Sumner Academy 40
2019
Wamego 42, De Soto 39
2018
De Soto 42, Jeff West 27
2017
De Soto 46, Silver Lake 37
2016
Silver Lake 48, De Soto 42
2015
Wamego 48, Chanute 34
2014
Silver Lake 46, Tonganoxie 28
2013
Chanute 39, De Soto 32
2012
Silver Lake 60, Tonganoxie 52
2011
Silver Lake 44, De Soto 39
2010
Lansing 50, Chanute 42
2009
Lansing 47, Eudora 37
2008
Tonganoxie 51, Eudora 36
2007
Tonganoxie 50, Lansing 37
2006
Silver Lake 61, THS 56 (OT)
2005
Tonganoxie 34, Silver Lake 33
