Editor’s note: Local sports historian Jeff Hughes continues to compile all-time results from area teams and leagues. He started with football and has continued with boys basketball. Here are boys capsules thanks to his research, along with a rundown of girls championship scores since the girls tournament started in 2005.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

BOYS TOURNEY

BONNER SPRINGS BRAVES

First appearance: 1970

Overall appearance: 37th

Overall record: 73-35

Number of titles overall: 11

Last tournament title: 2019

Oh by the way: Bonner has the most tournament appearances by one school and most overall titles for one school (11) and last won it back in 2019

DE SOTO WILDCATS

First appearance: 1962

Overall appearance: 18th

Overall record: 28-21

Number of titles overall: 4

Last tournament title: 2021

EUDORA CARDINALS

First appearance: 1961

Overall appearance: 31st

Overall record: 54-35

Number of titles overall: 8

Last tournament title: 2018

HOLTON WILDCATS

First appearance: 1960

Overall appearance: 21st

Overall record: 25-33

Number of titles overall: 0

Last tournament title: Though Holton has never won the Tonganoxie Invitational, the Wildcats were runnner-up twice, in 2011 and 2021.

JEFF WEST TIGERS

First appearance: 1986

Overall appearance: 21st

Overall record: 19-41

Number of titles overall: 0

Last tournament title: The Tigers haven’t won a title, but finished second in 2006.

METRO ACADEMY MAVERICKS

First appearance: 2004

Overall appearance: eighth

Overall record: 9-12

Number of titles overall: 0

Last tournament title: The Mavericks have no Tonganoxie tourney titles, but they did play in the 2020 finals.

TONGANOXIE CHIEFTAINS

First appearance: 1956

Overall appearance: 63rd

Overall record: 95-86

Number of titles overall: 7

Last tournament title: 1994. THS last played in the finals of its own tournament in 2010.

WAMEGO RED RAIDERS

First appearance: 1964

Overall appearance: 24th

Overall record: 47-23

Number of titles overall: 5

Last tournament title: 1976





GIRLS TOURNEY

Tonganoxie won the first girls Tonganoxie Invitational in 2005. Silver Lake has the most tournament titles with five. Here’s a look back at title games:

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

2021

Wamego 36, De Soto 35

2020

Eudora 57. Sumner Academy 40

2019

Wamego 42, De Soto 39

2018

De Soto 42, Jeff West 27

2017

De Soto 46, Silver Lake 37

2016

Silver Lake 48, De Soto 42

2015

Wamego 48, Chanute 34

2014

Silver Lake 46, Tonganoxie 28

2013

Chanute 39, De Soto 32

2012

Silver Lake 60, Tonganoxie 52

2011

Silver Lake 44, De Soto 39

2010

Lansing 50, Chanute 42

2009

Lansing 47, Eudora 37

2008

Tonganoxie 51, Eudora 36

2007

Tonganoxie 50, Lansing 37

2006

Silver Lake 61, THS 56 (OT)

2005

Tonganoxie 34, Silver Lake 33