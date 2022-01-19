25 years ago: Jan. 22, 1997

On Tuesday evening, Larry Meadows was named Citizen of the Year at the Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce’s annual Officer Installation banquet. Meadows was instrumental in bringing The Moving Wall – a Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial – to Tonganoxie, an event which drew an estimated 50,000 people to the city, as well as focusing the community effort to build a park structure worthy of honoring the wall.

Tonganoxie City firefighters quickly doused a fire which broke out in a water heater closet inside the Sunset Hotel. No injuries were reported.

50 years ago: Jan. 20, 1972

Fifty-year members of Chapter AT PEO Maud Sanders, Kathryn Downey, Edith Bleakley, Grace Wilson, and Alicia Seifrit were honored at the home of Mrs. V.Y. Druley. Each Golden Girl was presented a brass candle holder and corsage.

There was a minor vehicle fire that didn’t amount to much, but with the temperature at 10 below the Fire Department didn’t waste any time getting the fire out and the truck back to the station.

Joan Eibes and Barbara Harmon returned from an 8-day trip to Washington DC and Virginia. The girls were part of a 43-student group from junior colleges in KC.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Klinkenberg announce the engagement of their daughter, Debra Louise, to Airman First Class, Charles H. Staples Jr.

The Tonganoxie subscription rate is $4 a year.

Job listings are available at the Tonganoxie City Library. The new service is part of the Job Service Center which was recently opened in the Tonganoxie Library. Librarians are trained to assist individuals in finding jobs via the Employment Service Job Bank System. This is to assist local people in securing employment leads in nearby communities without the expense of traveling. Local community businesses are given priority.

Business improvements in 1971 included extensive modernization of the Quisenberry Funeral Home with an office in the former McKeehen Barber Shop area adjoining.

75 years ago: Jan. 2, 1947

Our very mild December and Christmas was corrected this New Year with sleet, snow, and ice. Temperatures have plummeted to minus eight degrees and it’s really causing trouble. Cars are frozen up, water lines frozen and residents are shoveling snow. Morey’s pond is iced over and a popular spot for kids. Fifty of them showed up with new skates and sleds.

Zellner Mercantile Company will be changing ownership of the store early this year. If you have a line of credit at the department store, please make arrangements in their office.

The Kansas State College extension agent for the dairy school reports that using milking machines cuts labor time by one half. This is only possible if the machine is properly operated, uniform and clean. Be sure to sterilize it after each milking and your operation will stay in business.

State highway patrolmen and officers were after drunk drivers with a vengeance. Many patrol cars were posted on roadsides which surely helped deter any dangerous business.

Several local families spent the holidays traveling and visiting loved ones. The John Sparks, Sr. family entertained 35 relatives on Christmas with dinner. The Fred Zoellner family spent the day in Arkansas City and the Claude Winslow family were here from Wichita.

100 years ago: Jan. 19, 1922

Officers made a search along Stranger Creek Sunday and found southern moonshine methods had been introduced into Leavenworth County. At the base of a high, yellow relay bank on the east side of Stranger not more than a fourth mile below where the old water mill formerly stood, the officers found a distillery which showed plainly that it had been recently in operation.

The distillery was a crude affair. It had been dug into a flat place and the entrance was just large enough to crawl through without much effort. The one room was about four feet high and was covered with saplings which had been overlaid with burlap to keep the earth from going through. The top was level with the ground and but for a stove pipe sticking through could not have been seen many feet away. A mattress was in the dugout where the still operator slept. Part of the still had been removed. Heat was furnished by a small wood heater. At another place a barrel had been sunk into the ground, and a little mash remained in the bottom of it. Pieces of potatoes could be seen in the mixture.

The still was found on a farm which has been occupied by Albert Mann a number of years. Ralph Mann was at home when the officers came to search the house, but no booze was found. The young man on being questioned admitted the still was his. He told the officers that he had been in Arkansas where running stills were quite prevalent, and he had concluded he would experiment. He stated there were other stills along Stranger but refused to give any further information as to who the operators were. He had used potatoes for the mash with a little corn mixture but had not been successful in turning out a good product.

The difficulty officers find in handling such cases was shown in this raid, for young Mann said he had received a tip the day before to keep away from the still. Ralph Mann exonerated his father and said he was ready to take his medicine, as he was the only one implicated.

125 years ago: Jan. 21, 1897

The stockholders meeting of the new creamery last Thursday was the best held. A report of the directors showed that the total cost of the plant and the supplies to start it was $3,450. There about was about $400 yet to raise to finish paying up. The unusually low price of the plant ought to make it a comparatively easy matter to raise the balance of the money.

Two trusties escaped from the county jail Friday afternoon, by getting into the stable in the jail yard, knocking out a board on the roof and crawling through the hole. Sheriff Rothenberger was glad to get rid of the one because he was so diseased and was only being held until a ticket could be procured to ship him. The other trusty was Jim Boner. Boner walked to Summit and on Saturday got a ride to Tonganoxie. He was here all afternoon and was suspicioned by our officers, but as they had no description of the escaped trusty, they did not detain him. Boner got on the evening freight and got as far as Abilene where he was arrested. Sheriff Rothenberger brought him back through town Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Winslow, trustee of Tonganoxie township, has been elected assessor nineteen consecutive times, and has not changed his politics, furthermore, he has not sought the office of recent years, and has made neither canvass before the primaries or after his nomination. There is no man posted as well as he about the resources and topography of the township.