The Tonganoxie High boys wrestling team finished the two-day Bobcat Invitational as the top Class 4A team in the field.

THS placed third Saturday, scoring 175.5 points in the rugged 25-team tournament.

Underwood (Iowa) won the meet with 227 points, while St. Thomas Aquinas finished second with 189.

Mill Valley placed fourth with 143.5, Abilene fifth with 137 and Bishop Carrol from Wichita sixth with 125.5.

Glenwood (Iowa) placed seventh (95), Lansing eighth (82.5), Shawnee Mission East ninth (81) and Ottawa 10th (80).

The rest of the field was as follows: Paola with 70, Baldwin with 55, Basehor-Linwood with 50, Rossville at 49, Santa Fe Trail with 47 and St. James Academy and Columbus tied at 16th with 45. Anderson County was next with 43 and then Rock Creek (34), Lincoln Prep (30), Osage City (26), Chapman (20), Blue Valley (16), JC Harmon (14) and Piper (11) finished out the field.

Tonganoxie had three wrestlers win gold Saturday, as Grayson Sonntag (21-1) won the 138-pound division, Tyler Pankey (9-2) took first at 170 and Gabe Bailey (14-3) finished first at 182.

Jordan Bauswell (14-13) placed sixth at 106, Braden Moore (18-4) second at 126, Noah Bailey fourth (17-6) at 132, Tommy Messersmith eighth at 145 and Colton Brusven (19-5) fourth at 160.

Hunter Benedict, meanwhile, placed fifth at 220. He’s 12-7 on the year after the Basehor-Linwood tournament.

THS is now ranked No. 3 in Class 4A according to the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released Monday.

Next up for Tonganoxie is another challenging tournament. THS will compete Friday and Saturday at a tournament in Ida Grove, Iowa.