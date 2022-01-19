The Tonganoxie school district has updated its policy involving contract tracing.

Information went out to families and on social media with Superintendent Loren Feldkamp announcing that Tonganoxie was implementing a 30-day temporary suspension of contact tracing, a measure the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas State Department of Education support.

The change started Tuesday.

“Tonganoxie USD 464 will no longer notify families whose child may have been in contact, through classroom or extracurricular settings, with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the omicron variant spreads so rapidly, we are assuming everyone has been exposed,” Feldkamp said in the release.

He goes on to explain that if a child is symptomatic, they should be tested with a diagnostic test if available.

“Do not send your child to school if they are sick or if they test positive. Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home for at least five days and be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before leaving home,” Feldkamp noted. “After that, your child may return to school and resume normal activities, but should wear a well-fitting mask around others for an additional five days. Please notify your school if your child tests positive.”

Anyone with questions about the change in school contact tracing protocols should contact the school nurse or administrators at children’s respective buildings.

To learn more about the guidance change, Feldkamp also encouraged families to visit coronavirus.kdheks.gov/283/Education-K-12

Feldkamp noted that the current surge in the omicron variant “is creating immense pressure on our schools and staff members as we work to keep classrooms staffed and in-person learning possible.”

The change comes as area districts such as Eudora and Bonner Springs have closed their buildings due to the surge.

Tonganoxie USD 464 had 49 positive students as of Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 counts on the district’s website.

There also were seven positive adults (five at Tonganoxie Elementary School, one at Tonganoxie Middle School and another at Tonganoxie High School) in the district. In addition, there were 63 students in quarantine and four adults in quarantine. All four adults were at TES, along with 43 students at that school. Another 10 each were at TMS and THS. The breakdown of positive students was 19 at TES, 14 at TMS and 16 at THS.

This week’s COVID-19 statistics from the Leavenworth County Health Department weren’t available at press time due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, as government offices were closed.

LCHD normally releases updated statistics each Monday unless a holiday falls on a Monday. In those cases, the statistics are released later in the week.

In addition, the delay in COVID-19 lab test results performed at LCHD is due to the state lab being behind and inundated, according to the health department’s Facebook page.

The Health Department will report results as soon as they are received from the state. Staff also noted in a Facebook post that LCHD is “overwhelmed and inundated with phone calls, making it very difficult to keep up with. So, if you have had difficulty reaching our staff, please be patient and keep trying.”

The Leavenworth County Health Department again is offering all vaccinations during a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth.

No appointments are necessary for the walk-in clinic. The children’s vaccination clinic is available for youth ages 5-11, while the adult vaccination is for anyone 12 and older.

The Pfizer pediatric dose will be administered in the children’s clinic. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign and be present for minors receiving the vaccine.