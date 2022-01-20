The year 2021 was very active in bringing change to Leavenworth County government. These changes that will benefit the citizens included: Adoption of a more than $50 million budget that included a reduction in the mil levy, implementation of spending priorities for the $19 million of CARES ACT funding for COVID-19 relief, establishing goals for expenditure of the additional $16 million dollars scheduled to be received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, and most recently refinancing county bonding of sales tax funds which cut the amount of interest the county will pay by $814,000 over the life of the bonds.

In addition, during 2021 the county implemented a new direction in economic development. A new economic development office was established, to be led by Tom Cole as economic development director.

Cole will work to develop a comprehensive economic development plan providing a strategy to assist cities, businesses and other development groups to work together toward positive economic growth to include high paying jobs, new positive industries and support improved transportation options and infrastructure.

County budget and mill levy

Leavenworth County commissioners adopted a more than $67.4 budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes expenditure of more than $10.4 million on county roads and bridges, transfer funds year to year, and a quarter of a mill reduction in the county portion of property taxes outside of the local roads fund.

CARES Act funding

Although initiated in the previous fiscal year, CARES Act monies, which were the initial COVID-19 response, were able to provide funding to the cities by county pass through funding based upon population.

Funds were used for various purposes including council chambers renovation, wifi network expansion and direct assistance to businesses impacted by COVID-19 and mitigation efforts.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

The county is continuing to develop spending priorities for the relief funds associated with the federal ARPA funds, targeting long neglected infrastructure such as bridges and culverts, 155th Street in Basehor matching funds, investment in infrastructure related to the Cushing renovations, and the target to provide some matching funds to leverage relief funding with other cities within the county.

The county has received the first half of the funding (approximately $8 million) with the second half disbursement scheduled for later this year.

Sales tax bond interest reduction

The county was able to refinance sales tax bonds at a lower rate resulting in a reduction in interest payments of $813,000 during the 15-year life of the bonds. The annual savings to county taxpayers will be more than $54,000.

Economic development

The county prioritized a new paradigm for future economic development efforts. Focus will be development of a county economic development strategy and comprehensive plan.

The plan will allow all of the current economic development engines of the county to work together in a more cohesive and unified manner by providing leadership to the process.

Please feel free to contact me on any issue, as I am always looking for your opinions and concerns on county and local government Issues. — Mike Stieben represents the Fifth District on the Leavenworth County Commission. He can be reached at 913-775-2772 or mstieben@leavenworthcounty.gov.