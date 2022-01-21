Sacred Heart Knights Council 11352 will be sponsoring a local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship this weekend.

The event will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tonganoxie Elementary School, 1180 S. East St.

Youths ages 9-14 are eligible to participate. Age eligibility is determined by youth’s age as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Entrants may compete in only one local competition and copies of birth certificates will be required for winners who advance to higher levels in the statewide competition.

Participants are asked to report to the TES commons area near the southwest entrance to complete entry forms, which will be available the day of the event. A parent or guardian signature also is required.

For more information, call 913-940-3911.