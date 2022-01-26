State-ranked teams met in the Tonganoxie Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament this past weekend in Tonganoxie.

Wamego and Eudora were ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, in 4A, entering the Saturday’s championship. Wamego got out in front in the first quarter, but a big second quarter helped Eudora move in front and then the Cardinals kept that momentum going in the second half on their way to a 48-38 victory in the tournament finals.

Eudora outscored Wamego, 17-9, in the second quarter and 12-5 in the third.

Harper Schreiner led all scorers with 18, as she was one of two Eudora players in double figures. Mackenzie Mayer had 12 for EHS.

Trista Hoobler and Ashton Pierson each had 10 for Wamego.

EHS handed Wamego its first loss of the season, as the Red Raiders dropped to 10-1 Saturday. They also fell to No. 4 in the state rankings released Tuesday. Eudora (9-1) moved up to No. 3 in Class 4A. Eudora won its first Tonganoxie Invitational title since 2020, as Wamego won last year’s crown. Eudora is coached by former THS athletics director and volleyball coach Brandon Parker.

De Soto boys earn threepeat

The De Soto Wildcats now have won three straight Tonganoxie Invitational titles in the boys bracket.

DHS eventually came away with a 70-56 victory against Bonner Springs, which started the tournament with just seven players available.

The Wildcats had five players in double figures, as Blake Hicks had a team-high 13 points. Tyler Schultz and David Robin each had 12, while Trent Johnson (10) and Cole James (10) also were in double figures for DHS.

Trent Stimac had a game-high 16 for Bonner Springs, while Cameron Doss also was in double-figures with 11.

Both teams were solid from the free-throw line, as De Soto went 11-for-12 and Bonner 11-for-13. Both teams shot better than 50% from the field, but De Soto had more shots (25-for-47 for 53%) than BSHS (20-for-39 for 51.3%)

De Soto moved to 9-2 on the season with the championship victory, while Bonner fell to 6-4.

Eudora, which played without three players due to various illness and COVID-19 protocols, lost to De Soto in the semifinals.

The Cardinals were ranked No. 2 in the Class 4A rankings released Tuesday.

Boys all-tourney team announced

The boys all-tournament team had two Tonganoxie players.

De Soto’s David Cobin was named most valuable player, while Holton’s Matthew Lierz was most inspirational player of the tourney.

Andrew Willson and Zane Novotney of Tonganoxie made this year’s all-tournament team, as did Bonner Springs’ Trent Stimac and Kalen Streit.

Others selected to this year’s all-tournament team were Jake Fritz, Wamego; Cooper Frisbee, Metro Academy; Tyson Snyder, Holton; Tyler Schultz, De Soto; Logan Sullivan, Eudora; and Jaden Hamm, Eudora.

Seba most inspirational

Tonganoxie’s Reagan Seba was named most inspirational player as part of this year’s all-tournament team on the girls side.

Most valuable player this year was Harper Schreiner from Eudora.

This year’s all-tournament team selections were Tina Rosales, Bishop Ward; Mariah Noel, Bonner Springs; Marissa Tomlen, Blue Valley West; Violen Conley, De Soto; Lindsey Wisdom, Holton; Mackenzie Mayer and Sawyer Schreiner, Eudora; and Paige Donnelly, Trista Hoobler and Ashton Pierson, all from Wamego.