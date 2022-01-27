— Kansas Day is this Saturday and Kansas Tourism is inviting everyone to help celebrate the state’s 161st birthday.

This annual commemoration of Kansas’ statehood (the Sunflower State was admitted to the union Jan. 29, 1861) is designed to help us reflect on the state’s history while highlighting the things that make Kansas special. Kansas Tourism is proud to elevate the holiday with new appreciation and pride for our state.

“Kansans are famously humble people — it’s not in our nature to boast,” said Bridgette Jobe, Kansas Director of Tourism. “But this Kansas Day, we are shouting from the rooftops our love for our beautiful, unique, exciting and welcoming state. We invite all Kansans and those who love Kansas to join in our celebration.”

There are several ways to get in on the statewide social tribute. Details can be found in the Kansas Day toolkit at TravelKS.com/KansasDay.

To participate:

• First, on Saturday, make your own special salute to the Sunflower State on your social media channels. Make sure to use the ‘To the Stars’ format and #ToTheStarsKS as outlined in the toolkit.

• Second, Kansas Tourism is premiering a new video tribute for Kansas Day 2022. Make sure you are following Kansas Tourism on social media to watch and share the new video. Surprises are in store for those who engage with and share the video! A lucky few participants may win a ‘To the Stars’ Gear Giveaway. Stay tuned to the Kansas Tourism social channels for more information.

• Third, print out a Kansas Day poster to hang in your business window, classroom, office or community announcement board to share the Kansas Day excitement. The free poster download is available in the toolkit.

Finally, get your official Kansas Tourism ‘To the Stars’ gear at TravelKS.com to show your Kansas pride year-round.

A new limited-edition series featuring a custom Kansas inspired design by Hutchinson artist Brady Scott is now available. Additional information and educational resources can also be found on the Kansas Day toolkit.

Visitors can follow Kansas Tourism on social media on these platforms: ​​facebook.com/TravelKS; instagram.com/kansastourism/twitter.com/travelks.

For Kansans wanting to get a head start on celebrating the holiday, the Kansas State Capitol Virtual Dome Tour is available anytime.

A video documenting the 296-step Capitol Dome Tour has been released via the Kansas Historical Society Education YouTube channel.

Newton celebration Saturday

For those wanting to make a road trip out of Kansas Day, Newton will be having its Celebrate Kansas Day! festivities on Saturday.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with food trucks and special events highlighting famous Kansans on tap. Organizers also note that some activities are dependent upon the weather, as they will take place outdoors.

For more, visit https://kauffmanmuseum.org/event/celebrate-kansas-day-2/.