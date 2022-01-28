Tonganoxie High boys wrestling continued its string of strong showings at big tournaments.

THS placed third at the Herb Irgens Invitational on Saturday out of 25 teams.

The Chieftains scored 160 points during the two-day tournament in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Don Bosco Catholic from Gilvertville, Iowa, won the tournament with 245.5 points.

Tonganoxie, which was the lone out-of-state team at the invitational, had seven wrestlers place at the tournament, with Braeden Moore, Grayson Sonntag and Gabe Bailey all placing first in their respective divisions.

Colton Brusven and Tyler Pankey placed third and Noah Bailey fourth and Connor Bruch fifth in their respective divisions.

Moore moved to 22-4 on the season after the THS sophomore blanked Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Bo Koedam, 3-0, in the 126-pound division championship. Kodak fell to 32-5 with the loss.

Sonntag, meanwhile, won gold at 138 with a 10-1 major decision against West Hancock Britt sophomore Kellen Smith (34-3). A senior this year for the Chieftains, Sonntag moved to 25-1 overall.

Fellow senior Gabe Bailey (19-3) won his championship match by fall at the 1:27 mark of the first period against Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Garrett McHugh, who was 34-9.

Brusven, a sophomore, finished third with a 6-5 decision against Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Zayvion Ellington (28-9) at 160 for bronze, improving to 22-7 on the year. Pankey also placed third at 170. The fellow sophomore (14-3) pinned Solon senior Lucas Kampman (26-6) in the second period (2:48) at 170.

Sophomore Noah Bailey (20-9) fell to SBL senior Noah Parmelee (24-3) by a 3-0 decision in the third-place match at 132, while Bruch took fifth at 152. The THS senior (16-12) pinned Solon junior David Karam (20-22) in the first period (1:45).

After Don Bosco, Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed second with 208.5 points.

Carroll finished fourth (137.5), West Hancock fifth (136), West Lyon sixth (134.5), Solon seventh (108), Akron-Westfield eighth (96.5), Okoboji ninth (94) and South Central Calhoun 10th (93.5).

Finishing 11th through 20th were Sioux Center (79), Southeast Valley (78.5), Kingsley-Piersen (51), Pocahontas Area (50), OA-BCIG (46.5), Woodbury Central (39.5), Audubon (31), Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire (30.5), Lawton-Bronson (27) and Sibley-Ocheyedan (26.5). Western Christian placed 21st (19.5), Ridge View 22nd (19) and Cherokee (12). East Sac County (11) and Woodbine (9) finished out the field.

THS has another big tournament ahead, but this one will be much closer.

The Baldwin Invitational starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Joining Baldwin and Tonganoxie are Buhler, Burlington, Eudora, Goodland, Hayden, Holton, Labette County, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Ottawa, Perry-Lecompton, Prairie View, Rock Creek, Santa Fe Trail and Wamego.

Three ranked teams will be competing at the meet and all are in Class 4A. Tonganoxie moved up to No. 3 last week, while Holton is No. 5 and Goodland No. 10. THS also has three wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions and two more ranked No. 5.

The Frontier League meet will follow on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Eudora.

RANKINGS

Boys wrestling

Class 4A

Team Rankings

Augusta, 2. Chanute, 3. Tonganoxie, 4. Andale, 5. Holton, 6. Colby, 7. Rose Hill, 8. Clay Center, 9. Abilene, 10. Goodland

Class 3-2-1A

Team Rankings

Hoxie, 2. Plainville, 3. Silver Lake, 4. Wellsville, 5. Hill City, 6. Republic County, 8. Beloit, 9. Minneapolis, 10. Halstead

Individual THS Rankings

126

Braeden Moore (soph.)

132

Noah Bailey (soph.)

138

Grayson Sonntag (sr.)

170

Tyler Pankey (soph.)

182

Gabe Bailey (sr.)

Girls wrestling

Class 4-1A

Team Rankings

Pratt, 2. McPherson, 3. Burlington, 4. Wellington, 5. Lakin, 6. Hoisington, 7. Chapman, 8. Holton, 9. Mulvane, 10. Baldwin

Individual THS Rankings

101