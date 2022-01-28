The Tonganoxie High girls wrestling finished as one of the top teams Saturday in Council Grove.

THS placed third out of 14 teams Saturday at the Council Grove Invitational.

Tonganoxie didn’t record any individual titles, but three Chieftain wrestlers placed second in their respective divisions.

Madison Daniels (7-5) finished second in the 101-pound division. She pinned Highland Park’s Kimberly Rodgriguez in the first round (1:03) and then lost to undefeated Oskaloosa wrestler Holly Thatcher (18-0) by a 6-0 decision. She then got silver thanks to a bye in Round 3.

Taylor Lux improved to 14-6 on the season after pinning Seaman’s Natalie Smith (3:14), Eudora’s Makenna Longacre (0:14) and Highland Park’s Victoria Leach (0:51). She lost, 4-2, to Seaman’s Taylie Heston and by fall to Silver Lake’s Karley Holmes (3:18).

Ana Tochtrop (2-11) placed second after losing twice to the only other person in her division, Highland Park’s Celeste Gonzalez. She was pinned in 46 seconds in the first meeting and in 3:20 in the second.

Grae Vanderweide (9-7) placed fourth at 120, as did Holly Bates (12-10) at 132.

Sydney Shephard (6-16) placed fourth at 143 and Kendall Smart (3-13) sixth at 170. Grace Stean (6-13) finished fourth at 170.

Tonganoxie next will compete Saturday near Topeka at the Washburn Rural Invitational.

The meet starts at 9 a.m. and other teams slated to compete are Blue Valley, Gardner-Edgerton, Olathe East, Olathe South, Olathe West, Shawnee Mission West and Washburn Rural.

Team scores