Wathena-Riverside is this year’s McLouth Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament champion.

The Cyclones entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but opened the tourney with a 45-31 victory against No. 3 Pleasant Ridge. They then knocked off No. 2 McLouth, 44-33, in the semifinals and No. 5 CairParavel, 51-21, in the championship.

The tournament run helped Wathena-Riverside improve its record to 5-6.

Close games were scarce in this year’s tournament, as only two games were decided by single digits and four were decided by 30 or more, including one decided by 64.

McLouth defeated No. 8 Maranatha Christian Academy, 37-35, in the third-place game, while Pleasant Ridge defeated No. 4 Maur Hill, 58-27, in the fifth-place game.

No. 2 Horton also won in convincing fashion in the seventh-place game, defeating No. 7 Veritas Christian, 46-19.

Cair Paravel wins

boys tourney

There weren’t too many surprises during this year’s McLouth Invitational Basketball Tournament on the boys side.

The only lower seed in the quarterfinals to win was Horton, and the Chargers were the No. 5 seed.

Top-seeded Cair Paravel, meanwhile, won the tournament with a two-point victory against No. 2 Pleasant Ridge, 73-71.

McLouth still is searching for its first victory after going winless at its home tournament. In total, four games were decided by two points or less this season.

SCORES

BOYS

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Maranatha 47, No. 1 Horton 33

No. 5 Cair Paravel 39, No. 4 Maur Hill 31

No. 2 McLouth 56, No. 7 Veritas Christian 11

No. 6 Wathena-Riverside 45, No. 3 Pleasant Ridge 31

Consolation semifinals

Maur Hill 41, Horton 24

Pleasant Ridge 75, Veritas Christian 11

Championship semis

Cair Paravel 46, Maranatha 32

Wathena-Riverside 44, Mclouth 33

Seventh place

Horton (5-5) 46, Veritas Christian (2-9) 19

Fifth place

Pleasant Ridge (5-6) 58, Maur Hill (4-7) 27

Third place

McLouth (5-6) 37, Maranatha (2-4) 35

Championship

Wathena-Riverside (5-6) 51, Cair Paravel (4-5) 21

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Cair Paravel 71, No. 8 McLouth 32

No. 5 Horton 41, No. 4 Wathena-Riverside 26

No. 2 Pleasant Ridge 68, No. 7 Maranatha 61

No. 3 Maur Hill 50, No. 6 Veritas Christian 36

Consolation semifinals

Wathena-Riverside 63, McLouth 48

Maranatha 83, Veritas Christian 58

Championship semis

Cair Paravel 69, Horton 56

Pleasant Ridge 58, Maur Hill 48

Seventh place

Veritas Christian (3-8) 60, McLouth (0-11) 53

Fifth place

Wathena-Riverside (5-6) 60, Maranatha 47

Third place

Maur Hill (7-4) 47, Horton (3-7) 43

Championship

Cair Paravel (8-1) 73, Pleasant Ridge (8-3) 71