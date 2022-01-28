Archive for Friday, January 28, 2022
Wathena-Riverside, Cair Paravel win this year’s McLouth Invitational Tournament titles
January 28, 2022
Wathena-Riverside is this year’s McLouth Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament champion.
The Cyclones entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but opened the tourney with a 45-31 victory against No. 3 Pleasant Ridge. They then knocked off No. 2 McLouth, 44-33, in the semifinals and No. 5 CairParavel, 51-21, in the championship.
The tournament run helped Wathena-Riverside improve its record to 5-6.
Close games were scarce in this year’s tournament, as only two games were decided by single digits and four were decided by 30 or more, including one decided by 64.
McLouth defeated No. 8 Maranatha Christian Academy, 37-35, in the third-place game, while Pleasant Ridge defeated No. 4 Maur Hill, 58-27, in the fifth-place game.
No. 2 Horton also won in convincing fashion in the seventh-place game, defeating No. 7 Veritas Christian, 46-19.
Cair Paravel wins
boys tourney
There weren’t too many surprises during this year’s McLouth Invitational Basketball Tournament on the boys side.
The only lower seed in the quarterfinals to win was Horton, and the Chargers were the No. 5 seed.
Top-seeded Cair Paravel, meanwhile, won the tournament with a two-point victory against No. 2 Pleasant Ridge, 73-71.
McLouth still is searching for its first victory after going winless at its home tournament. In total, four games were decided by two points or less this season.
SCORES
BOYS
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Maranatha 47, No. 1 Horton 33
No. 5 Cair Paravel 39, No. 4 Maur Hill 31
No. 2 McLouth 56, No. 7 Veritas Christian 11
No. 6 Wathena-Riverside 45, No. 3 Pleasant Ridge 31
Consolation semifinals
Maur Hill 41, Horton 24
Pleasant Ridge 75, Veritas Christian 11
Championship semis
Cair Paravel 46, Maranatha 32
Wathena-Riverside 44, Mclouth 33
Seventh place
Horton (5-5) 46, Veritas Christian (2-9) 19
Fifth place
Pleasant Ridge (5-6) 58, Maur Hill (4-7) 27
Third place
McLouth (5-6) 37, Maranatha (2-4) 35
Championship
Wathena-Riverside (5-6) 51, Cair Paravel (4-5) 21
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Cair Paravel 71, No. 8 McLouth 32
No. 5 Horton 41, No. 4 Wathena-Riverside 26
No. 2 Pleasant Ridge 68, No. 7 Maranatha 61
No. 3 Maur Hill 50, No. 6 Veritas Christian 36
Consolation semifinals
Wathena-Riverside 63, McLouth 48
Maranatha 83, Veritas Christian 58
Championship semis
Cair Paravel 69, Horton 56
Pleasant Ridge 58, Maur Hill 48
Seventh place
Veritas Christian (3-8) 60, McLouth (0-11) 53
Fifth place
Wathena-Riverside (5-6) 60, Maranatha 47
Third place
Maur Hill (7-4) 47, Horton (3-7) 43
Championship
Cair Paravel (8-1) 73, Pleasant Ridge (8-3) 71
