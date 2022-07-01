COACH OF THE YEAR

Mitch Loomis, Tonganoxie

Mitch Loomis led the Chieftains on a wild ride in 2022, guiding the team to its first Frontier League title since 1995 and watching his crew compete for a 4A state championship in May. Although the Chieftains came up short in the title game — 5-2 in a loss to McPherson — the 2022 team set a school record for most wins in a single season in school history by finishing 20-3 and also recorded the highest state tournament finish in program history by taking second.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Maddox Burkitt, Free State

Maddox Burkitt, the first-team all-Sunflower League and all-state selection, was the anchor for the Firebirds throughout the 2022 season. He finished 8-2 on the mound with a 1.39 earned-run average and struck out 92 batters while walking 31 in 60.2 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .486 with six doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs while earning all-state honors as an outfielder, as well. Burkitt, who is headed to Johnson County Community College to play baseball also was named the Kansas Class 6A pitcher of the year.

ALL-LJW TEAM

Truman Juelsgaard, Lawrence High

The heart and soul of the Lions lineup, Truman Juelsgaard was a first-team selection to both the all-Sunflower League team and the Class 6A all-state squad. He hit .369 with 24 hits, eight doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs and also was 9 for 9 in stolen base attempts. The senior centerfielder’s slugging percentage nearly reached .700 for the season, and on defense he recorded three assists and made zero errors.

Grant Cleavinger, Lawrence High

Operating as the Lions’ ace on the mound for much of the season, Grant Cleavinger, whose older brother, former LHS great Garrett Cleavinger is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished the season with a 4-2 record and a 1.50 earned-run average. He struck out 61 batters and walked 29 while limiting opponents to a .151 batting average. Cleavinger was a first-team selection for the all-Sunflower League team and a second-team pick for the Class 6A all-state squad.

Grant Gregory, Free State

Senior third baseman Grant Gregory was one of the top offensive weapons for the Firebirds during their run to the Class 6A state tournament. He hit .351 with 15 RBIs and was a first-team all-Sunflower League selection and a second-team pick for the all-state team.

Mason Davenport, Tonganoxie High

Named to the Class 4A all-state squad for the second year in a row, Mason Davenport, a 6-foot-9 hurler, finished 8-0 with a 2.10 earned-run average. He struck out 70 batters and walked just 15 while earning a first-team all-state nod.

Gehrig Goldbeck, Tonganoxie High

Gehrig Goldbeck, who was voted as the Class 4A player of the year, was the team captain and leader of a 20-win team that lost in the state title game. According to Loomis, he is elite defensively and is one of the best — if not the best — defensive shortstops in Kansas. Goldbeck hit .471 for the season with eight doubles, two triples, one home run and a .604 on-base percentage. He also scored 37 runs.

Owen Welsh, Tonganoxie

Voted by the coaches as the Class 4A pitcher of the year, Owen Welsh finished with an 8-1 record and one save while recording a 1.40 earned-run average. He struck out 53 batters and walked just 10. According to Loomis, Welsh “threw and won every big game for us this season. (He) is the ultimate competitor and put together an impressive season. When not on the mound, he also hit .352 at the plate while playing third base.

Evan Gottstein, Perry-Lecompton High

Evan Gottstein finished the 2022 season with a 7-0 record, surrendering just eight hits and eight runs (three earned) in 36 innings pitched. He struck out 75 batters and walked 15 and finished the season with a 0.58 earned-run average while leading the Kaws to a 12-8 record.

Ty Williams, Perry-Lecompton High

Ty Williams flashed his talent at the plate throughout the 2022 season, finishing with a .400 batting average and 26 hits in 20 games. He recorded five doubles, three triples and three home runs while driving in 18 runs. His .708 slugging percentage led the team and he also scored 17 runs.

Trenton Long, Eudora High

EHS outfielder Trenton Long led the team in 2022 with a .397 batting average while slugging .603 and finishing with a .420 on-base percentage. He also recorded eight doubles, one triple and one home run as one of the Cardinals’ top offensive threats.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Kern, Free State High; Ike Cobb, Lawrence High; Reichen Rush, Perry-Lecompton High; and Jaykob Lemonds, Eudora High.