Archive for Thursday, July 7, 2022
Final Tonganoxie Business Association Movie in the Park of summer is Friday
July 7, 2022
Tonganoxie Business Association will show the third and final Movie in the Park in its summer series next month.
TBA will show the 2015 animated hit “Inside Out” on July 8 at Gallagher Park just south of Tonganoxie Water Park on Main Street. Admission is free and the movie starts at dark.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment