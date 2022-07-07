Several signs supporting the Value Them Both amendment were vandalized or stolen this past week.

Tonganoxie Police Chief Greg Lawson said Tuesday that between 5 and 10 signs were either stolen or vandalized. Most were thought to be damaged or stolen Thursday, with two more being damaged or stolen the next night.

Kansas voters will decide whether to pass the abortion question issue Aug. 2.

Lawson said there was one large sign vandalized this past week. That one was outside West Haven Baptist Church. A new sign has since replaced it.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Tonganoxie police at 913-369-3754 or 913-474-TIPS.