Anyone who isn’t registered to vote but wants to cast a ballot in the August primary must do so soon.

The voter registration deadline is Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St., Suite 106.

Advance voting by mail and in person at the courthouse begins the next day on Wednesday, July 13.

Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski said advance ballot mailing will start Wednesday as well. Anyone still interested in receiving advance mail ballots can contact her office at 913-684-0421. For voter registration, call 913-684-0419.

Advance in-person voting is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays at the courthouse starting next Wednesday and closing noon Aug. 1. Satellite voting also will be offered July 26 in Basehor and July 27 in Tonganoxie.