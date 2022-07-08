A fundraiser later next week in Leavenworth well help support Meals on Wheels.

Family Fun Night will be 5-9 p.m. July 16 at Haymarket Square, Seventh and Cherokee in Leavenworth.

The band Southbound, which plays country and rock, will perform and there will be an inflatable obstacle course. There also will be yard games and children’s woodworking crafts.

Local firefighters, sheriff’s and police offers will make appearances as will Leavenworth County EMS.

Food and snack, along with pop, water, beer and wine will be available for cash only purchase.

In addition, a 50/50 Split the Pot money raffle will take place.

Cost is $10 for anyone 13 and older, $5 for youths ages 6-12 and free admission for anyone 5 and younger.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call Scarlet Ross 913-684-0786.