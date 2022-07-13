A candidate forum in advance of the August primary will take place later this month at the Tonganoxie VFW Post Home.

The forum will focus on the Leavenworth County Commission’s Fifth District race between Republican incumbent Mike Stieben and challenger Brad Noll.

The Republican primary forum starts at 9 a.m. July 23.

A local group is sponsoring election forums on the Leavenworth County Commission primary and constitutional amendment ballot question.

We the People of Leavenworth County will have a moderated event next week for the Leavenworth County Commission Fifth District primary between Stieben and Noll. It will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Village Event Venue, 528 E. Fourth St. in Tonganoxie.

An informal “meet and greet” will start at 6 p.m. and the formal portion of the evening will include questions from the audience.

Next week’s forum also will be available via livestream on the We the People of Leavenworth County’s Facebook page.

The Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment discussion panel will provide a moderated debate 2-4 p.m. July 23 at St. Paul Lutheran School at 320 N. Seventh St. in Leavenworth. That discussion also will be available via Facebook Live on the We the People Facebook page.

The panel in Leavenworth will have well-informed citizens and elected officials both ‘in favor of’ and ‘opposed to’ the proposed abortion amendment, according to release.

Light refreshments will be available.