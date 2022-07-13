Tonganoxie USD 464 Food Service free summer meals at Tonganoxie Elementary School will be concluding next week.

The curbside grab-and-go program is open to youths ages 1-18 on Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday pickups consist of two breakfasts and two lunches per youth, while Wednesday is three breakfasts and three lunches per student.

The program started May 23 and concludes July 22.

Food can be picked up from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. those days. All breakfasts are served with fruit or 100% fruit juice and milk selection; lunch meals are served with fruit, vegetables and milk.

Youths must be present to receive the meals. If they’re not able to pick up the meals in person, families should contact the student nutrition department for proper parent or guardian pick-up approval. For those requests or for additional information, email nutrition director Barb Smith at bsmith2@tong464.org.