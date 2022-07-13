— Kansas health officials said Saturday they have identified the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox.

The patient is an adult resident in Johnson County who recently traveled out of state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. No further details about the patient were released.

“If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others,” department secretary Janet Stanek said.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

A vaccine is available to those with a known exposure to a confirmed monkeypox case, but health officials say the supply is “extremely limited” in the United States.

Monkeypox cases began emerging in Europe and the United States in May, according to the World Health Organization.