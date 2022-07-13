Leadership Southern Leavenworth County’ latest class of graduates was celebrated recently.

This year’s class of 13 were honored during a luncheon May 4 at 304 Venue in Tonganoxie.

Call for 2022-23 students Leadership Southern Leavenworth County is accepting students for 2022-23. Classes start in September. For more, visit the LSLC Facebook page or email slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com. Monthly classes start in September and conclude with group project presentations in April; graduation luncheon is in May. Sessions will be at various LvCo offices and schools, in Lawrence (Dole Institute of Politics) and Topeka (Statehouse, Brown v. Board site).

Guest speaker at the graduation luncheon was Capt. James Anguiano with Washburn University Police Department. Anguiano retired from KU Public Safety after 30 years on the University of Kansas campus — 17 as captain — before taking his current position at WU in Topeka.

LSLC board chair Shawn Linenberger gave opening remarks at the event. Graduates and guests also heard from class member Alexa Davis, who was voted this year’s Outstanding Leader by her fellow classmates. This year’s graduation recognition had a Star Wars theme with it being May the Fourth.

Students were divided into volunteer project groups early in this year’s session. Students selected four projects and then gave presentations on their projects during the April session.

This year’s class projects were an educational video about the dangers of substance abuse, a raffle for a high school scholarship, a brochure of various resources in Leavenworth County and assistance at Good Shepherd Thrift Store and Food Bank.

Board Member Paul Bush described each of the projects and then presented the Outstanding Project Award to the resource brochures group.

This year’s graduates were Brady Adams, Tonganoxie police; Hattie Baldock, Tonganoxie High School; Zachary Brummer, Mutual Savings Association, Tonganoxie; Alexa Davis, Basehor Community Library; Kathleen Hoang, Lansing High School; Jakob Kowalewski, city of Lansing; John McEvoy, Tonganoxie police; Breanna Morey, Basehor-Linwood High School; Julia Nauman, Lansing High School; Chad Oehlert, First State Bank and Trust, Tonganoxie; Josh Patzwald, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office; Caden Phillips, Tonganoxie High School; and Krystal Wade, First State Bank and Trust, Tonganoxie.

Leadership Southern Leavenworth County dates back to the early 1990s as a joint venture of Tonganoxie and Basehor chambers of commerce. Today, the organization accepts sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. Businesses, organizations, school districts and municipal government also sponsor employees, students and volunteers through tuition. Tonganoxie Business Association, for instance, has sponsored member employees, as do individual businesses, Leavenworth County libraries, county offices and city offices.

“Tuition” for 2022-23 will remain at $200 per participant. LSLC participants range from high school juniors and seniors to retired residents. LSLC for many years has been the lone Kansas community leadership program that includes high school seniors. Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood and Lansing high schools all are represented.

In addition, LSLC partners with Kansas Leadership Center, which allows LSLC participants to take advantage of KLC’s training and seminars.

Board members for 2021-22 will return to lead the 2022-23 session. Diana Weaver, Katy Torneden, Sandy Waller and Joe Byrne return with Bush and Linenberger.

Graduate Brady Adams also has joined the board. The board consists of LSLC alums.

For more information on how to participate in the upcoming class, visit the LSLC Facebook page or email Linenberger at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.