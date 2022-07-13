The Leavenworth County Fairgrounds soon will be bustling with activity.

This year’s Leavenworth County Fair will be July 26-30. The 2022 fair theme is “Fun Under the Sun.”

The fair officially opens at noon July 26 with opening ceremonies at the flagpole near the administration building. The Leavenworth High ROTC will present colors and Tonganoxie High School Band will play the National Anthem. Complete schedule can be found at leavenworthcountyfair.com.