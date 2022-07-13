With the voter registration deadline for the August primary passing Tuesday, it’s now time for registered voters to cast their ballots.

Primaries normally don’t have as high of voter turnout as general elections, but, at least in Leavenworth County, there could be some strong turnout.

Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski noted Monday that more than 2,500 people have registered to vote in the last few weeks.

As Klasinski pointed out, that could mean voters have moved and hadn’t registered yet in addition to registering for the first time, have had a name change since last voting or changing party affiliation.

In the Leavenworth County Commission Fifth District primary, Republican incumbent Mike Stieben is running against Republican challenger Brad Noll.

That race is one of several contested primaries for Republicans, as U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and State Treasurer all have contested races on the Republican side.

For Democrats, there’s only one highly contested race, and that is for U.S. Senate, as six Democrats are running in that particular primary.

Klasinski said advance ballot mailing starts today. Anyone still interested in receiving advance mail ballots can contact her office at 913-684-0421.

Advance in-person voting is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays at the courthouse starting today and closing noon Aug. 1.

In addition, Leavenworth County residents can take advantage of satellite voting. That voting will be offered July 26 in Basehor and July 27 in Tonganoxie.

Voters also can wait to cast their ballots at their polling sites on Election Day, which is Aug. 2.

For sample ballots, voters can visit leavenworthcounty.gov.