Family movie event

Tonganoxie Public Library is hosting one more family movie event this summer with its “Finding Nemo 4D” family movie experience Thursday.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. with a dinner including sandwiches, appetizers, and dessert. Then the movie will be an interactive experience where showgoers will be immersed in the action. The evening is for all ages, but children 10 years and younger need to have an adult present.

The event is limited to the first 50 people in attendance.

Farmers Market

The Market is in full swing with a variety of great vendors!

The Market is open 5-8 p.m. every Thursday in the library’s parking lot. This month shoppers can take advantage of a few special offerings:

From 6-7 p.m. this Thursday, visitors can enjoy a little acoustic roots blues with the instrumental stylings of Nichols & Millspaugh. You’ll be treated to “Blues from the delta and beyond.”

On July 21, Jason’s Lunchbox food truck makes a return visit to our parking lot during the market. You’ll be able to grab specialty burgers, tacos and mac n’ cheese, among other offerings. There will also be a snow cone truck on site with a variety of tasty flavor combos to cool down with.



Storytelling with Priscilla Howe

Priscilla Howe is a master storyteller, and she is also skilled at entertaining all ages from very young to the most senior! She will be visiting the library July 16 to share a few fishy tales with everyone.

Songs, puppets, and general silliness may also ensue. It all kicks off at 10 am, and no registration is required to attend.

— Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.; 913-845-3281.