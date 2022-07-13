Archive for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Tonganoxie TOPS group to celebrate 50 years next week
July 13, 2022
Tonganoxie’s Taking Off Pounds Sensibly club is celebrating its 50th anniversary later next week.
The public is invited to attend the event, which will be 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Tonganoxie Christian Church, 204 Washington St. Tonganoxie’s TOPS Club started in 1972.
TOPS Club, Inc., helps people lose weight sensibly. The organization was created in 1948.
