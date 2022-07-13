Tonganoxie’s Taking Off Pounds Sensibly club is celebrating its 50th anniversary later next week.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will be 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Tonganoxie Christian Church, 204 Washington St. Tonganoxie’s TOPS Club started in 1972.

TOPS Club, Inc., helps people lose weight sensibly. The organization was created in 1948.