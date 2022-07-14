A Tonganoxie High goalie will be competing this month at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida.

Jackson McWilliams, who soon will start his junior year at THS, is a member of the Kansas City Athletics Academy Elite Galacticos. The THS goalie has been on the team for five years. This year, the team qualified for national by finishing in the Top 2 in the Midwest Conference for spring 2021.

That finish earned the team a berth in the USYS National League PRO League. That group is made up of 48 teams from across the country. Those teams are divided among six eight-team groups.

Galacticos went 6-0-1 in the league, scoring 26 goals and allowing just four on the team’s way to taking first place.

The 12 top finishers are joined by four regional champions to make a 16-team national tournament.

McWilliams’ team is slated to play July 19-21 in pool play against teams from Miami, Las Vegas and Piscataway, N.J. The semifinals will be July 23 and finals July 24.

All matches will take place at Disney’s Wild World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.

There are more than 5,000 U16 youth soccer teams nationally and McWiliams’ team is one of the remaining 16.

Readers also can check out results at the tournament by following @kca06b on Twitter.

THS soccer returns in August as McWilliams and his Chieftain teammates look to earn back-to-back state berths.

Tonganoxie finished last season with a state trophy. THS went 13-7-1 and placed third at the Class 4-3-2-1A tournament after defeating top-seeded August, 3-2, in double overtime at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.