Authorities continue search for missing Tonganoxie teen

Authorities are searching for Tonganoxie teen Kade Riedel, who was reported missing last month.

July 18, 2022

Authorities are asking for assistance in searching for a Tonganoxie teen who has been reported missing.

Kade Riedel has been missing since June 10, according to a bulletin from Kansas Missing and Unsolved.

He was 15 at the time of his disappearance more than a month ago, but has turned 16 since then.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation website, he is 5-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Kade’s disappearance can contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724 or Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

