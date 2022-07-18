Authorities are asking for assistance in searching for a Tonganoxie teen who has been reported missing.

Kade Riedel has been missing since June 10, according to a bulletin from Kansas Missing and Unsolved.

He was 15 at the time of his disappearance more than a month ago, but has turned 16 since then.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation website, he is 5-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Kade’s disappearance can contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724 or Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.