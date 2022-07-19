Archive for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Lansing Correctional Facility placed on lockdown after fight, stabbing
July 19, 2022
Lansing — The Kansas prison in Lansing was placed on lockdown on Friday night after a fight among inmates sent one prisoner to the hospital and left at least three corrections employees injured.
The incident happened about 7 p.m. in a section of the facility that houses violent offenders, said Sarah LaFrenz, a spokeswoman for state Department of Corrections officials. She added that the event led to the “loss of control” over one part of the prison.
Corrections spokesman Randall Bowman confirmed in a text message that the hospitalized inmate was stabbed. He said the rest of the facility had been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
A tactical unit was deployed during the altercation and additional staffing brought in from other facilities. All men had returned to their cells “with minimal resistance” by about 10:30 p.m., corrections officials said.
Lansing, the state’s largest and oldest prison for adult men, and other facilities have been beset by staffing shortages in the last couple of years.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment