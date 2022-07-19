— The Kansas prison in Lansing was placed on lockdown on Friday night after a fight among inmates sent one prisoner to the hospital and left at least three corrections employees injured.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. in a section of the facility that houses violent offenders, said Sarah LaFrenz, a spokeswoman for state Department of Corrections officials. She added that the event led to the “loss of control” over one part of the prison.

Corrections spokesman Randall Bowman confirmed in a text message that the hospitalized inmate was stabbed. He said the rest of the facility had been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

A tactical unit was deployed during the altercation and additional staffing brought in from other facilities. All men had returned to their cells “with minimal resistance” by about 10:30 p.m., corrections officials said.

Lansing, the state’s largest and oldest prison for adult men, and other facilities have been beset by staffing shortages in the last couple of years.