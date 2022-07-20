Advance voting for the Aug. 2 primaries will be available in Tonganoxie next week.

The advance voting will be noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Tonganoxie VFW Post Home, 910 E. First St. In-person advance voting continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Leavenworth County Courthouse until Aug. 1, when it will be 8 a.m.-noon.