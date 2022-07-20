Archive for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Advance voting is next week in Tonganoxie

Leavenworth County election.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 20, 2022

Advance voting for the Aug. 2 primaries will be available in Tonganoxie next week.

The advance voting will be noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Tonganoxie VFW Post Home, 910 E. First St. In-person advance voting continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Leavenworth County Courthouse until Aug. 1, when it will be 8 a.m.-noon.

