Tonganoxie TOPS group cerebrating 50 years Thursday at TCC

Tonganoxie has eclipsed a population of 5,500, according to estimates recently released. The next official county will come with the 2020 U.S. Census.

July 20, 2022

Tonganoxie’s Taking Off Pounds Sensibly club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Tonganoxie Christian Church, 204 Washington St. Tonganoxie’s TOPS Club started in 1972. TOPS Club, Inc., helps people lose weight sensibly. The organization was created in 1948.

