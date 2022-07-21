A Tonganoxie City Council member with a decorated career in public service has died.

Arthur W. “Rocky” Himpel died Sunday at St. John Hospital in Leavenworth.

He was 69.

A 1970 Tonganoxie High School graduate, Himpel was a longtime city council member in Oskaloosa and also served as mayor there.

In recent years, he successfully ran for city council in his hometown. He won re-election in 2021. While in his first term on the city council, he unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2019. His current term was set to end in January 2026.

Himpel served in U.S. Air National Guard for two years following graduation, according to his obituary, and worked 37 years for Century Building Solutions Supply, retiring in 2014. He then worked three years at Orscheln in Basehor.

Additional public service included work on the Leavenworth County Planing and Zoning Board.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Oskaloosa United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa.

For Himpel’s full obituary, click here.