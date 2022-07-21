Archive for Thursday, July 21, 2022
Heat advisory issued for Friday, Saturday
July 21, 2022
Tonganoxie and McLouth both are part of heat advisories issued for Friday and Saturday in the area.
Advisories start at noon Friday and conclude at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Heat indexes are expected anywhere between 102 and 109 degrees, according to advisories from the National Weather Service.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. A heat advisory means that a period of hot weather is expected, during which heat illnesses are possible.
Outdoor activity should be limited during those times. People should stay in an air-conditioned building and check up on relatives and neighbors, the NWS recommends.
While outside, people should wear light and loose fitting clothing and reduce strenuous activities.
