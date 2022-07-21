Tonganoxie and McLouth both are part of heat advisories issued for Friday and Saturday in the area.

Advisories start at noon Friday and conclude at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Heat indexes are expected anywhere between 102 and 109 degrees, according to advisories from the National Weather Service.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. A heat advisory means that a period of hot weather is expected, during which heat illnesses are possible.

Outdoor activity should be limited during those times. People should stay in an air-conditioned building and check up on relatives and neighbors, the NWS recommends.

While outside, people should wear light and loose fitting clothing and reduce strenuous activities.