The Tongie Tidal Waves competed in a road meet July 1 at Leavenworth.

Tonganoxie competed with 115 swimmers, while Leavenworth had about 80 swimmers

The Tidal Waves scored 1,031 points to Leavenworth’s 488.

6 and younger

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Sawyer Deathe, Charlotte Estes, Brynlee Fugate and Delaney Walker

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place Tabor Lobb, Blaze Kramer, Sophia King and June Hodge

6 and younger boys

Oliver Barker - 1st place freestyle and 2nd place in backstroke

Sawyer Deathe - 1st place backstroke and 2nd place in freestyle

Blaze Kramer - 3rd place freestyle nd 4th place backstroke

Tabor Lobb - 3rd place backstroke and 5th place freestyle

6 and younger girls

Charlotte Estes - 1st place freestyle and 2nd place backstroke

Brynlee Fugate - 4th place freestyle and backstroke

June Hodge - 1st place backstroke and 2nd place freestyle

Sophie King - 5th place freestyle and backstroke

Delaney Walker - 3rd place freestyle and backstroke

8 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Oliver Barker, Micah Smith, Rowden Lobb and Nason Lally

Medley Relay - 1st place - Sawyer Deathe, Luke Carmitchel, Michal Smith and Rowden Lobb

Gunnar Caraway - 2nd place breaststroke and freestyle, and 3rd place backstroke

Luke Carmithel - 1st place breaststroke, freestyle and butterfly and 2nd place backstroke

Nason Lally - 5th place backstroke

Rowden Lobb - 3rd place butterfly, 5th place freestyle and 6th place backstroke

8 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 1st place -Mavis Eckstein, Myla Hollingsworth,Sophia Sturgeon and Berkley Platt

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Abigail Storck, Zoey Plesa, Jaci Lingo and Melanie Pleak

Freestyle Relay - 4th place - Ella Gepner, Elena Lobb, Libby King and Era Eastes

Medley Relay - 1st place - Kennedy Tegtmeier, Brianna Daniels, Chauncey Walker and Myla Hollingsworth

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Jaci Lingo, Berkley Platt, Zoey Plesa and Sophia Sturgeon

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Ella Gepner, Elena Lobb, Mavis Eckstein and Libby King

Brianna Daniels - 1st place freestyle and breaststroke and 4th place backstroke

Era Eastes - 4th place butterfly

Mavis Eckstein - 6th place butterfly

Ella Gepner - 2nd place backstroke

Myla Hollingsworth - 3rd place backstroke

Jaci Lingo - 5th place butterfly

Elena Lobb - 6th place freestyle and breaststroke

Berkley Platt - 1st place butterfly

Melanie Pleak - 6th place backstroke

Abigail Storck - 3rd place butterfly and 5th place freestyle

Sophia Sturgeon - 3rd place freestyle and 5th place backstroke

Kennedy Tegtmeier - 2nd place freestyle, 4th place breaststroke and 6th place backstroke

Chauncey Walker - 2nd place butterfly

10 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Max Sturgeon, Nolan Gepner, Luke Carmitche ,and Easton Wylie

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Carter Brooks, Gunnar Caraway, Reed Lally and Corbin Annis

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Nolan Gepner, Reed Lally, Beckham Witt and Carter Brooks

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Nason Lally, Easton Wylie, Nathanael Meitler and Gunnar Caraway

Medley Relay - 4th place - Zacchaeus Reeder, Gehrig Eastes, Max Sturgeon and Corbin Annis

Carter Brooks - 6th place freestyle

Gehrig Eastes - 3rd breaststroke

Nolan Gepner - 1st freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley and 3rd place butterfly

Reed Lally - 6th place individual medley

Nathanael Meitler - 4th place breaststroke, 5th place butterfly and 6th place backstroke

Max Sturgeon - 3rd place freestyle and individual medley and 6th place butterfly and breaststroke

Beckham Witt - 1st place butterfly and backstroke and 4th place freestyle

10 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place -Isabella Fahlgren, Wynni King, Ryan Workman and Reece Shue

Freestyle Relay -4th place - Kylie Dempsey, Kyndel Covey, Katherine Overacker and Ava Smith

Medley Relay - 1st place - Emmersyn Annis, Reece Shue, Ryan Workman and Lyla Carmitchel

Medley Relay - 4th place - Ava Smith, Kylie Dempsey, Katherine Overacker and Era Eastes

Audrey Carmitchel - 6th place butterfly

Lyla Carmitchel - 2nd place butterfly

Kyndel Covey - 4th place backstroke

Isabella Fahlgren - 5th place butterfly,and 6th place freestyle and individual medley

Katherine Overacker - 4th place butterfly

Reece Shue - 5th place breaststroke

Ava Smith - 6th place breaststroke

Ryan Workman - 1st place butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley and 2nd place freestyle

12 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Grif Dean, Roman Holthaus, Cale Hodge and Cody Lobb

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Gabe Pease, Cash Overmiller, Reed Rochel and Gabriel Meitler

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Jake Fahlgren, Axton Kramer, Jackson Barker and Noah Shue

Medley Relay - 1st place - Grif Dean, Gavin Overacker, Cody Lobb and Jackson Barker

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Noah Shue, Jacob Fahlgren, Axton Kramer and Cash Overmiller

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Gabe Pease, Cale Hodge, Gabriel Meitler and Reed Rochel

Jackson Barker - 2nd place backstroke and 5th place butterfly and Individual Medley

Grif Dean - 2nd place butterfly, 3rd place freestyle and individual medley and 5th place backstroke

Jacob Fahlgren - 1st place backstroke and 4th place freestyle

Cale Hodge - 2nd place breaststroke, 4th place backstroke and 5th place freestyle

Roma Holthaus - 2nd place freestyle and individual medley, 3rd place backstroke and 4th place butterfly

Axton Kramer -5th place breaststroke

Cody Lobb - 4th place breaststroke and individual medley

Gabriel Meitler - 1st place butterfly and breaststroke, 2nd place individual medley and 3rd place 200 freestyle

Gavin Overacker - 1st place freestyle and individual medley and 3rd place butterfly and breaststroke

Gabe Pease - 4th place breaststroke

Reed Rochel - 3rd place backstroke and 6th place freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley

Noah Shue - 5th place backstroke

12 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Brooke Nihart, Abigail Blanka, Legan Caraway and Adlen Johnson

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Lucy Lindholm, Anna Gepner, Odette McCloud and Tatum Spottswood

Freestyle Relay - 4th place - Jaia Bosley, Reese Eckstein, Lyla Carmitchel and Charlee Norman

Medley Relay - 1st place - Abigail Blanka, Lucy Lindholm, Adlen Johnso and Jaia Bosley

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Legan Caraway, Brooke Nihart, Reese Eckstein and Tatum Spottswood

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Kyndel Covey, Odette McCoud, Charlee Norman and Anna Gepner

Abigail Blanka - 4th place backstroke and 5th place butterfly

Jaia Bosley - 5th place backstroke and individual medley and 6th place butterfly

Legan Caraway - 5th place backstroke

Anna Gepner - 5th place breaststroke and 6th place individual medley

Adlen Johnson - 2nd place backstroke and individual medley, 3rd place freestyle and 4th place butterfly

Lucy Lindholm - 2nd place freestyle and butterfly and 3rd place breaststroke

Odette McCloud - 6th place breaststroke

Brooke Nihart - 1st place backstroke, 2nd place breaststroke, 4th place individual medley and 5th place freestyle

Charlee Norman - 6th place backstroke

Tatum Spottswood - 1st place freestyle and butterfly and 3rd place individual medley

14 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Camden Overacker, Aysa Newton, Hunter Nihart and Gavin Overacker

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Andrew Norman, Joshua Duvall, Lucien Brockhoff and Daniel Mitchell

Medley Relay - 1st place - Andrew Norman, Lucien Brockhoff, Hunter Nihart and Roman Holthaus

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Aysa Newton, Daniel Mitchell, Camden Overacker and Joshua Duvalll

Lucien Brockhoff - 4th place butterfly and individual medley

Joshua Duvall - 6th place freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley

Daniel Mitchell - 5th place backstroke and breaststroke

Aysa Newton - 5th place freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and 6th place backstroke

Hunter Nihart - 1st freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley

Andrew Norman - 3rd place butterfly, 4th place freestyle,and 5th place individual medley

Camden Overacker - 2nd place butterfly and breaststroke, 3rd place freestyle and individual medley,and 4th place 200 freestyle

14 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Addie Dean, Addy Schooler, Kennedy Kramer,and Samantha Reischman

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Ava Barker, Lauren Glynn, Sophia Reischman and Baylie Igleheart

Medley Relay - 1st place - Addie Dean, Baylie Igleheart, Kennedy Kramer and Samantha Reischman

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Addy Schooler, Ava Barker, Sophia Reischman and Lauren Glynn

Ava Barker - 4th place butterfly and 5th place freestyle and individual medley

Addie Dean - 1st place backstroke and breaststroke, 2nd place butterfly and 3rd place freestyle

Baylie Igleheart - 1st place freestyle, butterfly and individual medley,& 4th place breaststroke

Kennedy Kramer - 6th place butterfly, backstroke and individual medley

Samantha Reischman - 6th place backstroke

Addy Schooler - 2nd place backstroke, 5th place breaststroke and 6th place freestyle

18 and younger

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Eliza Brockhoff, Ellie Suber, Taylor Igleheart, Lulu Myers-Arenth

Freestyle Relay - 4th place -, Maisyn Lilly, Aiden Tripe, Bethany Overmiller and Gavin Shupe

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Gavin Shupe, Taylor Igleheart, Bethany Overmiller and Ellie Suber

Medley Relay - 4th place -Maisyn Lilly, Aiden Tripe, Lulu Myers-Arenth and Eliza Brockhoff

18 and younger boys

Gavin Shupe - 2nd place breaststroke, 3rd place butterfly and 6th place freestyle

Aiden Tripe - 4th place freestyle, backstroke and individual medley and 6th place breaststroke

18 and younger girls

Eliza Brockhoff - 5th place breaststroke

Taylor Igleheart - 1st place butterfly, 2nd place backstroke and individual medley and 3rd place 200 freestyle



Maisyn Lilly - 3rd place butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke and 4th freestyle

Lulu Myers-Arenth - 1st place 200 freestyle, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley

Bethany Overmiller - 5th place butterfly and breaststroke and 6th place freestyle

Ellie Suber - 2nd place butterfly and breaststroke, 3rd place freestyle, 4th place backstroke