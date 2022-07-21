Today's news

Tidal Waves compete at Leavenworth

A Tongie Tidal Waves swimmer focuses on the wall during a relay Friday at Tonganoxie Water Park. the Tidal Waves competed against Lansing this past week and will take on Piper this Friday at the home water park

July 21, 2022

The Tongie Tidal Waves competed in a road meet July 1 at Leavenworth.

Tonganoxie competed with 115 swimmers, while Leavenworth had about 80 swimmers

The Tidal Waves scored 1,031 points to Leavenworth’s 488.

6 and younger

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Sawyer Deathe, Charlotte Estes, Brynlee Fugate and Delaney Walker

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place Tabor Lobb, Blaze Kramer, Sophia King and June Hodge

6 and younger boys

Oliver Barker - 1st place freestyle and 2nd place in backstroke

Sawyer Deathe - 1st place backstroke and 2nd place in freestyle

Blaze Kramer - 3rd place freestyle nd 4th place backstroke

Tabor Lobb - 3rd place backstroke and 5th place freestyle

6 and younger girls

Charlotte Estes - 1st place freestyle and 2nd place backstroke

Brynlee Fugate - 4th place freestyle and backstroke

June Hodge - 1st place backstroke and 2nd place freestyle

Sophie King - 5th place freestyle and backstroke

Delaney Walker - 3rd place freestyle and backstroke

8 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Oliver Barker, Micah Smith, Rowden Lobb and Nason Lally

Medley Relay - 1st place - Sawyer Deathe, Luke Carmitchel, Michal Smith and Rowden Lobb

Gunnar Caraway - 2nd place breaststroke and freestyle, and 3rd place backstroke

Luke Carmithel - 1st place breaststroke, freestyle and butterfly and 2nd place backstroke

Nason Lally - 5th place backstroke

Rowden Lobb - 3rd place butterfly, 5th place freestyle and 6th place backstroke

8 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 1st place -Mavis Eckstein, Myla Hollingsworth,Sophia Sturgeon and Berkley Platt

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Abigail Storck, Zoey Plesa, Jaci Lingo and Melanie Pleak

Freestyle Relay - 4th place - Ella Gepner, Elena Lobb, Libby King and Era Eastes

Medley Relay - 1st place - Kennedy Tegtmeier, Brianna Daniels, Chauncey Walker and Myla Hollingsworth

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Jaci Lingo, Berkley Platt, Zoey Plesa and Sophia Sturgeon

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Ella Gepner, Elena Lobb, Mavis Eckstein and Libby King

Brianna Daniels - 1st place freestyle and breaststroke and 4th place backstroke

Era Eastes - 4th place butterfly

Mavis Eckstein - 6th place butterfly

Ella Gepner - 2nd place backstroke

Myla Hollingsworth - 3rd place backstroke

Jaci Lingo - 5th place butterfly

Elena Lobb - 6th place freestyle and breaststroke

Berkley Platt - 1st place butterfly

Melanie Pleak - 6th place backstroke

Abigail Storck - 3rd place butterfly and 5th place freestyle

Sophia Sturgeon - 3rd place freestyle and 5th place backstroke

Kennedy Tegtmeier - 2nd place freestyle, 4th place breaststroke and 6th place backstroke

Chauncey Walker - 2nd place butterfly

10 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Max Sturgeon, Nolan Gepner, Luke Carmitche ,and Easton Wylie

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Carter Brooks, Gunnar Caraway, Reed Lally and Corbin Annis

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Nolan Gepner, Reed Lally, Beckham Witt and Carter Brooks

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Nason Lally, Easton Wylie, Nathanael Meitler and Gunnar Caraway

Medley Relay - 4th place - Zacchaeus Reeder, Gehrig Eastes, Max Sturgeon and Corbin Annis

Carter Brooks - 6th place freestyle

Gehrig Eastes - 3rd breaststroke

Nolan Gepner - 1st freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley and 3rd place butterfly

Reed Lally - 6th place individual medley

Nathanael Meitler - 4th place breaststroke, 5th place butterfly and 6th place backstroke

Max Sturgeon - 3rd place freestyle and individual medley and 6th place butterfly and breaststroke

Beckham Witt - 1st place butterfly and backstroke and 4th place freestyle

10 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place -Isabella Fahlgren, Wynni King, Ryan Workman and Reece Shue

Freestyle Relay -4th place - Kylie Dempsey, Kyndel Covey, Katherine Overacker and Ava Smith

Medley Relay - 1st place - Emmersyn Annis, Reece Shue, Ryan Workman and Lyla Carmitchel

Medley Relay - 4th place - Ava Smith, Kylie Dempsey, Katherine Overacker and Era Eastes

Audrey Carmitchel - 6th place butterfly

Lyla Carmitchel - 2nd place butterfly

Kyndel Covey - 4th place backstroke

Isabella Fahlgren - 5th place butterfly,and 6th place freestyle and individual medley

Katherine Overacker - 4th place butterfly

Reece Shue - 5th place breaststroke

Ava Smith - 6th place breaststroke

Ryan Workman - 1st place butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley and 2nd place freestyle

12 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Grif Dean, Roman Holthaus, Cale Hodge and Cody Lobb

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Gabe Pease, Cash Overmiller, Reed Rochel and Gabriel Meitler

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Jake Fahlgren, Axton Kramer, Jackson Barker and Noah Shue

Medley Relay - 1st place - Grif Dean, Gavin Overacker, Cody Lobb and Jackson Barker

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Noah Shue, Jacob Fahlgren, Axton Kramer and Cash Overmiller

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Gabe Pease, Cale Hodge, Gabriel Meitler and Reed Rochel

Jackson Barker - 2nd place backstroke and 5th place butterfly and Individual Medley

Grif Dean - 2nd place butterfly, 3rd place freestyle and individual medley and 5th place backstroke

Jacob Fahlgren - 1st place backstroke and 4th place freestyle

Cale Hodge - 2nd place breaststroke, 4th place backstroke and 5th place freestyle

Roma Holthaus - 2nd place freestyle and individual medley, 3rd place backstroke and 4th place butterfly

Axton Kramer -5th place breaststroke

Cody Lobb - 4th place breaststroke and individual medley

Gabriel Meitler - 1st place butterfly and breaststroke, 2nd place individual medley and 3rd place 200 freestyle

Gavin Overacker - 1st place freestyle and individual medley and 3rd place butterfly and breaststroke

Gabe Pease - 4th place breaststroke

Reed Rochel - 3rd place backstroke and 6th place freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley

Noah Shue - 5th place backstroke

12 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Brooke Nihart, Abigail Blanka, Legan Caraway and Adlen Johnson

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Lucy Lindholm, Anna Gepner, Odette McCloud and Tatum Spottswood

Freestyle Relay - 4th place - Jaia Bosley, Reese Eckstein, Lyla Carmitchel and Charlee Norman

Medley Relay - 1st place - Abigail Blanka, Lucy Lindholm, Adlen Johnso and Jaia Bosley

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Legan Caraway, Brooke Nihart, Reese Eckstein and Tatum Spottswood

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Kyndel Covey, Odette McCoud, Charlee Norman and Anna Gepner

Abigail Blanka - 4th place backstroke and 5th place butterfly

Jaia Bosley - 5th place backstroke and individual medley and 6th place butterfly

Legan Caraway - 5th place backstroke

Anna Gepner - 5th place breaststroke and 6th place individual medley

Adlen Johnson - 2nd place backstroke and individual medley, 3rd place freestyle and 4th place butterfly

Lucy Lindholm - 2nd place freestyle and butterfly and 3rd place breaststroke

Odette McCloud - 6th place breaststroke

Brooke Nihart - 1st place backstroke, 2nd place breaststroke, 4th place individual medley and 5th place freestyle

Charlee Norman - 6th place backstroke

Tatum Spottswood - 1st place freestyle and butterfly and 3rd place individual medley

14 and younger boys

Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Camden Overacker, Aysa Newton, Hunter Nihart and Gavin Overacker

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Andrew Norman, Joshua Duvall, Lucien Brockhoff and Daniel Mitchell

Medley Relay - 1st place - Andrew Norman, Lucien Brockhoff, Hunter Nihart and Roman Holthaus

Medley Relay - 2nd place - Aysa Newton, Daniel Mitchell, Camden Overacker and Joshua Duvalll

Lucien Brockhoff - 4th place butterfly and individual medley

Joshua Duvall - 6th place freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley

Daniel Mitchell - 5th place backstroke and breaststroke

Aysa Newton - 5th place freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and 6th place backstroke

Hunter Nihart - 1st freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley

Andrew Norman - 3rd place butterfly, 4th place freestyle,and 5th place individual medley

Camden Overacker - 2nd place butterfly and breaststroke, 3rd place freestyle and individual medley,and 4th place 200 freestyle

14 and younger girls

Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Addie Dean, Addy Schooler, Kennedy Kramer,and Samantha Reischman

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Ava Barker, Lauren Glynn, Sophia Reischman and Baylie Igleheart

Medley Relay - 1st place - Addie Dean, Baylie Igleheart, Kennedy Kramer and Samantha Reischman

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Addy Schooler, Ava Barker, Sophia Reischman and Lauren Glynn

Ava Barker - 4th place butterfly and 5th place freestyle and individual medley

Addie Dean - 1st place backstroke and breaststroke, 2nd place butterfly and 3rd place freestyle

Baylie Igleheart - 1st place freestyle, butterfly and individual medley,& 4th place breaststroke

Kennedy Kramer - 6th place butterfly, backstroke and individual medley

Samantha Reischman - 6th place backstroke

Addy Schooler - 2nd place backstroke, 5th place breaststroke and 6th place freestyle

18 and younger

Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Eliza Brockhoff, Ellie Suber, Taylor Igleheart, Lulu Myers-Arenth

Freestyle Relay - 4th place -, Maisyn Lilly, Aiden Tripe, Bethany Overmiller and Gavin Shupe

Medley Relay - 3rd place - Gavin Shupe, Taylor Igleheart, Bethany Overmiller and Ellie Suber

Medley Relay - 4th place -Maisyn Lilly, Aiden Tripe, Lulu Myers-Arenth and Eliza Brockhoff

18 and younger boys

Gavin Shupe - 2nd place breaststroke, 3rd place butterfly and 6th place freestyle

Aiden Tripe - 4th place freestyle, backstroke and individual medley and 6th place breaststroke

18 and younger girls

Eliza Brockhoff - 5th place breaststroke

Taylor Igleheart - 1st place butterfly, 2nd place backstroke and individual medley and 3rd place 200 freestyle

Maisyn Lilly - 3rd place butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke and 4th freestyle

Lulu Myers-Arenth - 1st place 200 freestyle, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley

Bethany Overmiller - 5th place butterfly and breaststroke and 6th place freestyle

Ellie Suber - 2nd place butterfly and breaststroke, 3rd place freestyle, 4th place backstroke

