Today's news
Tidal Waves compete at Leavenworth
July 21, 2022
The Tongie Tidal Waves competed in a road meet July 1 at Leavenworth.
Tonganoxie competed with 115 swimmers, while Leavenworth had about 80 swimmers
The Tidal Waves scored 1,031 points to Leavenworth’s 488.
6 and younger
Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Sawyer Deathe, Charlotte Estes, Brynlee Fugate and Delaney Walker
Freestyle Relay - 2nd place Tabor Lobb, Blaze Kramer, Sophia King and June Hodge
6 and younger boys
Oliver Barker - 1st place freestyle and 2nd place in backstroke
Sawyer Deathe - 1st place backstroke and 2nd place in freestyle
Blaze Kramer - 3rd place freestyle nd 4th place backstroke
Tabor Lobb - 3rd place backstroke and 5th place freestyle
6 and younger girls
Charlotte Estes - 1st place freestyle and 2nd place backstroke
Brynlee Fugate - 4th place freestyle and backstroke
June Hodge - 1st place backstroke and 2nd place freestyle
Sophie King - 5th place freestyle and backstroke
Delaney Walker - 3rd place freestyle and backstroke
8 and younger boys
Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Oliver Barker, Micah Smith, Rowden Lobb and Nason Lally
Medley Relay - 1st place - Sawyer Deathe, Luke Carmitchel, Michal Smith and Rowden Lobb
Gunnar Caraway - 2nd place breaststroke and freestyle, and 3rd place backstroke
Luke Carmithel - 1st place breaststroke, freestyle and butterfly and 2nd place backstroke
Nason Lally - 5th place backstroke
Rowden Lobb - 3rd place butterfly, 5th place freestyle and 6th place backstroke
8 and younger girls
Freestyle Relay - 1st place -Mavis Eckstein, Myla Hollingsworth,Sophia Sturgeon and Berkley Platt
Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Abigail Storck, Zoey Plesa, Jaci Lingo and Melanie Pleak
Freestyle Relay - 4th place - Ella Gepner, Elena Lobb, Libby King and Era Eastes
Medley Relay - 1st place - Kennedy Tegtmeier, Brianna Daniels, Chauncey Walker and Myla Hollingsworth
Medley Relay - 2nd place - Jaci Lingo, Berkley Platt, Zoey Plesa and Sophia Sturgeon
Medley Relay - 3rd place - Ella Gepner, Elena Lobb, Mavis Eckstein and Libby King
Brianna Daniels - 1st place freestyle and breaststroke and 4th place backstroke
Era Eastes - 4th place butterfly
Mavis Eckstein - 6th place butterfly
Ella Gepner - 2nd place backstroke
Myla Hollingsworth - 3rd place backstroke
Jaci Lingo - 5th place butterfly
Elena Lobb - 6th place freestyle and breaststroke
Berkley Platt - 1st place butterfly
Melanie Pleak - 6th place backstroke
Abigail Storck - 3rd place butterfly and 5th place freestyle
Sophia Sturgeon - 3rd place freestyle and 5th place backstroke
Kennedy Tegtmeier - 2nd place freestyle, 4th place breaststroke and 6th place backstroke
Chauncey Walker - 2nd place butterfly
10 and younger boys
Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Max Sturgeon, Nolan Gepner, Luke Carmitche ,and Easton Wylie
Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Carter Brooks, Gunnar Caraway, Reed Lally and Corbin Annis
Medley Relay - 2nd place - Nolan Gepner, Reed Lally, Beckham Witt and Carter Brooks
Medley Relay - 3rd place - Nason Lally, Easton Wylie, Nathanael Meitler and Gunnar Caraway
Medley Relay - 4th place - Zacchaeus Reeder, Gehrig Eastes, Max Sturgeon and Corbin Annis
Carter Brooks - 6th place freestyle
Gehrig Eastes - 3rd breaststroke
Nolan Gepner - 1st freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley and 3rd place butterfly
Reed Lally - 6th place individual medley
Nathanael Meitler - 4th place breaststroke, 5th place butterfly and 6th place backstroke
Max Sturgeon - 3rd place freestyle and individual medley and 6th place butterfly and breaststroke
Beckham Witt - 1st place butterfly and backstroke and 4th place freestyle
10 and younger girls
Freestyle Relay - 3rd place -Isabella Fahlgren, Wynni King, Ryan Workman and Reece Shue
Freestyle Relay -4th place - Kylie Dempsey, Kyndel Covey, Katherine Overacker and Ava Smith
Medley Relay - 1st place - Emmersyn Annis, Reece Shue, Ryan Workman and Lyla Carmitchel
Medley Relay - 4th place - Ava Smith, Kylie Dempsey, Katherine Overacker and Era Eastes
Audrey Carmitchel - 6th place butterfly
Lyla Carmitchel - 2nd place butterfly
Kyndel Covey - 4th place backstroke
Isabella Fahlgren - 5th place butterfly,and 6th place freestyle and individual medley
Katherine Overacker - 4th place butterfly
Reece Shue - 5th place breaststroke
Ava Smith - 6th place breaststroke
Ryan Workman - 1st place butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley and 2nd place freestyle
12 and younger boys
Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Grif Dean, Roman Holthaus, Cale Hodge and Cody Lobb
Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Gabe Pease, Cash Overmiller, Reed Rochel and Gabriel Meitler
Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Jake Fahlgren, Axton Kramer, Jackson Barker and Noah Shue
Medley Relay - 1st place - Grif Dean, Gavin Overacker, Cody Lobb and Jackson Barker
Medley Relay - 2nd place - Noah Shue, Jacob Fahlgren, Axton Kramer and Cash Overmiller
Medley Relay - 3rd place - Gabe Pease, Cale Hodge, Gabriel Meitler and Reed Rochel
Jackson Barker - 2nd place backstroke and 5th place butterfly and Individual Medley
Grif Dean - 2nd place butterfly, 3rd place freestyle and individual medley and 5th place backstroke
Jacob Fahlgren - 1st place backstroke and 4th place freestyle
Cale Hodge - 2nd place breaststroke, 4th place backstroke and 5th place freestyle
Roma Holthaus - 2nd place freestyle and individual medley, 3rd place backstroke and 4th place butterfly
Axton Kramer -5th place breaststroke
Cody Lobb - 4th place breaststroke and individual medley
Gabriel Meitler - 1st place butterfly and breaststroke, 2nd place individual medley and 3rd place 200 freestyle
Gavin Overacker - 1st place freestyle and individual medley and 3rd place butterfly and breaststroke
Gabe Pease - 4th place breaststroke
Reed Rochel - 3rd place backstroke and 6th place freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley
Noah Shue - 5th place backstroke
12 and younger girls
Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Brooke Nihart, Abigail Blanka, Legan Caraway and Adlen Johnson
Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Lucy Lindholm, Anna Gepner, Odette McCloud and Tatum Spottswood
Freestyle Relay - 4th place - Jaia Bosley, Reese Eckstein, Lyla Carmitchel and Charlee Norman
Medley Relay - 1st place - Abigail Blanka, Lucy Lindholm, Adlen Johnso and Jaia Bosley
Medley Relay - 2nd place - Legan Caraway, Brooke Nihart, Reese Eckstein and Tatum Spottswood
Medley Relay - 3rd place - Kyndel Covey, Odette McCoud, Charlee Norman and Anna Gepner
Abigail Blanka - 4th place backstroke and 5th place butterfly
Jaia Bosley - 5th place backstroke and individual medley and 6th place butterfly
Legan Caraway - 5th place backstroke
Anna Gepner - 5th place breaststroke and 6th place individual medley
Adlen Johnson - 2nd place backstroke and individual medley, 3rd place freestyle and 4th place butterfly
Lucy Lindholm - 2nd place freestyle and butterfly and 3rd place breaststroke
Odette McCloud - 6th place breaststroke
Brooke Nihart - 1st place backstroke, 2nd place breaststroke, 4th place individual medley and 5th place freestyle
Charlee Norman - 6th place backstroke
Tatum Spottswood - 1st place freestyle and butterfly and 3rd place individual medley
14 and younger boys
Freestyle Relay - 1st place - Camden Overacker, Aysa Newton, Hunter Nihart and Gavin Overacker
Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Andrew Norman, Joshua Duvall, Lucien Brockhoff and Daniel Mitchell
Medley Relay - 1st place - Andrew Norman, Lucien Brockhoff, Hunter Nihart and Roman Holthaus
Medley Relay - 2nd place - Aysa Newton, Daniel Mitchell, Camden Overacker and Joshua Duvalll
Lucien Brockhoff - 4th place butterfly and individual medley
Joshua Duvall - 6th place freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley
Daniel Mitchell - 5th place backstroke and breaststroke
Aysa Newton - 5th place freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and 6th place backstroke
Hunter Nihart - 1st freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley
Andrew Norman - 3rd place butterfly, 4th place freestyle,and 5th place individual medley
Camden Overacker - 2nd place butterfly and breaststroke, 3rd place freestyle and individual medley,and 4th place 200 freestyle
14 and younger girls
Freestyle Relay - 2nd place - Addie Dean, Addy Schooler, Kennedy Kramer,and Samantha Reischman
Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Ava Barker, Lauren Glynn, Sophia Reischman and Baylie Igleheart
Medley Relay - 1st place - Addie Dean, Baylie Igleheart, Kennedy Kramer and Samantha Reischman
Medley Relay - 3rd place - Addy Schooler, Ava Barker, Sophia Reischman and Lauren Glynn
Ava Barker - 4th place butterfly and 5th place freestyle and individual medley
Addie Dean - 1st place backstroke and breaststroke, 2nd place butterfly and 3rd place freestyle
Baylie Igleheart - 1st place freestyle, butterfly and individual medley,& 4th place breaststroke
Kennedy Kramer - 6th place butterfly, backstroke and individual medley
Samantha Reischman - 6th place backstroke
Addy Schooler - 2nd place backstroke, 5th place breaststroke and 6th place freestyle
18 and younger
Freestyle Relay - 3rd place - Eliza Brockhoff, Ellie Suber, Taylor Igleheart, Lulu Myers-Arenth
Freestyle Relay - 4th place -, Maisyn Lilly, Aiden Tripe, Bethany Overmiller and Gavin Shupe
Medley Relay - 3rd place - Gavin Shupe, Taylor Igleheart, Bethany Overmiller and Ellie Suber
Medley Relay - 4th place -Maisyn Lilly, Aiden Tripe, Lulu Myers-Arenth and Eliza Brockhoff
18 and younger boys
Gavin Shupe - 2nd place breaststroke, 3rd place butterfly and 6th place freestyle
Aiden Tripe - 4th place freestyle, backstroke and individual medley and 6th place breaststroke
18 and younger girls
Eliza Brockhoff - 5th place breaststroke
Taylor Igleheart - 1st place butterfly, 2nd place backstroke and individual medley and 3rd place 200 freestyle
Maisyn Lilly - 3rd place butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke and 4th freestyle
Lulu Myers-Arenth - 1st place 200 freestyle, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley
Bethany Overmiller - 5th place butterfly and breaststroke and 6th place freestyle
Ellie Suber - 2nd place butterfly and breaststroke, 3rd place freestyle, 4th place backstroke
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment