Perhaps this year’s Leavenworth County Fair theme should be “Fun Under the not-so-blazing hot Sun.”

This year’s fair, which started Tuesday, might have the perfect timing if rain is limited in the coming days.

Though thunderstorms are in the five-day forecast, fairgoers will get a reprieve from the recent heat wave.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 80s through Saturday, the final day of this year’s fair.

Local 4-H, FFA and open class exhibits galore will take center-stage throughout the fairgrounds this week.

Visitors will have their pick of fair fare at the food court and other food stands.

This year’s theme is “Fun Under the Sun.” The annual parade was Tuesday evening. The Mirror provided a livestream on Facebook. Anyone who missed the parade can watch on The Mirror’s Facebook page.

The Al Dyer Memorial Draft Horse Pull took center-stage Tuesday at the grandstand.

Other grandstand events are the youth rodeo at 7 p.m. today, a rodeo at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Mutton Bust’n Challenge and a mini-bull riding at 7 p.m. Friday and a night of bull riding at 8 p.m. July 30.

The fair has opportunities for all ages, as armband nights will be offered for rides and games in the carnival areas, while the Leavenworth County Council on Aging will have Senior Day at the Fair. From 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. Free lunch will be offered to adults 50 and older. There also will be Bingo, door prizes and a performance by Elvis Expressions.

Round-trip transportation from the Leavenworth County Council on Aging, 1830 S. Broadway in Leavenworth will be offered for $5 per passenger. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. that day. To reserve a ride, call 913-684-0778.

Other highlights on Friday are the Ag Challenge of Champions, a pie-baking contest and the annual livestock auction.

The fair finishes up with more activities Saturday with an open horse show, Ag Olympics, turtle races, dog show, youth pedal tractor pull and water event for youths 18 and younger in the horse arena.

The Leavenworth County Fair dates back to 1926 when it started as a celebration of a bumper crop of corn in downtown Tonganoxie, and the next year corn and apples. The event officially was known as the Leavenworth County Fair in 1928 and in 1938 moved from downtown to its current site near Kansas Highway 16, at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.