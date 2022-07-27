Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a semitrailer fire on the westbound Kansas Turnpike near the border between Douglas and Leavenworth counties.

Traffic was shut down in westbound lanes from the 206 mile marker shortly after 3:30 p.m. Vehicles were backed up all the way to the Lawrence service area about 2 miles away, as firefighters worked the scene. Eastbound traffic was moving, but was down to one lane. The semitrailer was under the Kansas Highway 32 bridge that crosses the turnpike; traffic on the bridge was also shut down. The truck bore the USA Truck logo, and heavy smoke was visible throughout the area.

Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Ryan Walton said no injuries had been reported in the fire, and that no vehicles other than the semitrailer were involved. He said the trailer was hauling “general freight” and that it was not carrying any hazardous materials.

At around 5:45 p.m., Walton said passenger vehicles that were backed up because of the fire had been escorted off of the turnpike, but that commercial trucks and other vehicles were still waiting. Westbound motorists approaching the scene were being instructed to exit at Exit 212, just east of the Lawrence service area, Walton said.

By about 7:10 p.m., one westbound lane of traffic was back open, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s Twitter account.