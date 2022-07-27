Archive for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Happy Helpers 4-H to celebrate 75th anniversary this week
July 27, 2022
The Happy Helpers 4-H Club of Tonganoxie is celebrating its 75th anniversary later this week at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.
Current and former members are invited to an ice cream social from 4-5 p.m. Friday at the club’s food stand at the fairgrounds.
Former club leaders will also be recognized during the annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at 6 p.m. that night.
