The Happy Helpers 4-H Club of Tonganoxie is celebrating its 75th anniversary later this week at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Current and former members are invited to an ice cream social from 4-5 p.m. Friday at the club’s food stand at the fairgrounds.

Former club leaders will also be recognized during the annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at 6 p.m. that night.