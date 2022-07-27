A local restaurant’s fundraiser will benefit Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271.

There will be food, bake sale, drinks and a live auction.

The event will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Hilltop Bar and Grill, 19611 McLouth Road (Kansas Highway 16) west of Tonganoxie.

The event is in honor of Purple Heart Day, which is Aug. 7. A portion of breakfast sales will be donated, as will proceeds from a live auction and bake sale. The auction will start at 12:30 p.m.

For more information or to donate items, contact Missie at 913-369-3772.